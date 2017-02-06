autoevolution

Yellow Car Vandalized For Ruining People's Photos, Owner Will Get Vengeance

 
6 Feb 2017, 8:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
A man named Peter Maddox made headlines this weekend after his car was vandalized while parked outside his home.
You might imagine that a vandalized automobile is not news, as this kind of thing happens almost every day somewhere around the world. However, this situation is different, because Mr. Maddox lives in Bibury, a picturesque small town that has been designated "the most beautiful village in Britain" by William Morris, a nineteenth-century artist.

The small town that you may not have heard of is in the Cotswold District, and it is relished by visitors and residents for its vintage houses, which are cottages full of character.

Evidently, a location like this must be protected from vandalism and potential damage made by tasteless restorations, so one begins to wonder why someone would scratch a resident’s vehicle with a key.

According to multiple sources quoted by the BBC, the Vauxhall Corsa owned by Mr. Maddox was “ugly” because it was yellow, and it spoiled the scenery. In other words, people were upset that the pictures they took in the area were supposedly ruined by someone’s yellow car.

The 84-year-old resident says he does not have anywhere else to park, and it is understandable that walking is not easy at his age. Peter Maddox stated that he is very fond of the car, which enables him to drive to wherever he wants.

On top of scratches on the side of the vehicle that writes “Move,” two windows have been smashed, and almost all of the panels have scratches that have gone through the protective layer of primer beneath the paint.

The bill for repairing the car could go up to £6,000, and the man said he considers selling the car and buying the same model in a different color. This time, Peter Maddox thinks he will choose lime green for his next means of motorized transportation.

Meanwhile, someone started a Twitter account for the Yellow Corsa of Bibury, and he or she also opened a GoFundMe campaign to help Peter raise money to fix the vehicle. May we suggest a camouflage wrap that could support the car blend in the scenery?
Vauxhall Corsa Corsa Vauxhall UK vandalism lol
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78