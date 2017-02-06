Yellow Car Vandalized For Ruining People's Photos, Owner Will Get Vengeance

A man named Peter Maddox made headlines this weekend after his car was vandalized
while parked outside his home.
You might imagine that a vandalized automobile is not news, as this kind of thing happens almost every day somewhere around the world. However, this situation is different, because Mr. Maddox lives in Bibury, a picturesque small town that has been designated "the most beautiful village in Britain
" by William Morris, a nineteenth-century artist.
The small town that you may not have heard of is in the Cotswold District, and it is relished by visitors and residents for its vintage houses, which are cottages full of character.
Evidently, a location like this must be protected from vandalism and potential damage made by tasteless restorations, so one begins to wonder why someone would scratch a resident’s vehicle with a key.
According to multiple sources quoted by the BBC
, the Vauxhall Corsa
owned by Mr. Maddox was “ugly” because it was yellow, and it spoiled the scenery. In other words, people were upset that the pictures they took in the area were supposedly ruined by someone’s yellow car.
The 84-year-old resident says he does not have anywhere else to park, and it is understandable that walking is not easy at his age. Peter Maddox stated that he is very fond of the car, which enables him to drive to wherever he wants.
On top of scratches on the side of the vehicle that writes “Move,” two windows have been smashed, and almost all of the panels have scratches that have gone through the protective layer of primer beneath the paint.
The bill for repairing the car could go up to £6,000, and the man said he considers selling the car
and buying the same model in a different color. This time, Peter Maddox thinks he will choose lime green for his next means of motorized transportation.
Meanwhile, someone started a Twitter account for the Yellow Corsa of Bibury, and he or she also opened a GoFundMe campaign to help Peter raise money to fix the vehicle. May we suggest a camouflage wrap that could support the car blend in the scenery?