Porsche Cayman GT4 Rally Car Is Real, Driven by 60YO French Rally Champion

Yesterday, we delivered
a rendering showing a Porsche Cayman GT4 gone rally car. We are now back on the topic, this time to show you an actual GT4 rally animal.
The 911-engined sportscar gets hooned over in France, with the sportscar having received a number of mods that sustain its hardcore activities. The easiest way to understand the transformations the mid-engine machine has gone through is to look inside the thing.
The cabin of the Cayman GT4 now accommodates an impressive roll cage, while the driver gets to use a nice little handle that's connected to a hydraulic handbrake system.
The latter piece of hardware is definitely required, as the overly tight bends devoured by this Zuffenhausen contraption see the thing spending more time sideways than it does in a straight line.
Speaking of the man shifting gears in this GT4
, we'll mention that, unlike in the case of the Cayman Clubsport official racecar, the four-wheeled athlete we have here has kept its clutch setup.
This GT4 is in good hands, being manhandled by Gilles Nantet. The French driver turned 60 this year, with the Cayman GT4 looking like a birthday present (the toy actually showed up last year). Gilles has been playing the Porsche rally card for over a decade now, with his past adventures involving Neunelfers. So yes, the Cayman experience must seem like a bit of a walk in the park.
The man;s trophy cabinet includes multiple notable accolades, with the most important being the French Champion title he achieved back in 2011 - the asphalt title was won using a 996-generation Porsche
911 GT3 Cup.
The piece of footage below allows us to get a good taste of the Porsche Cayman GT4 professional hooning action, with the video including scenes captured from both outside and inside the stick shift delight. The screaming flat-six soundtrack is on the house.