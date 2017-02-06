autoevolution

IndyCar's Graham Rahal Shows His PTS Porsche 911 R, PTS 918 at Cars and Coffee

 
6 Feb 2017, 16:10 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
When Porsche was working on the 911 R, the German automaker invited 918 Spyder owners to grab a slice of the 991-unit pie, so it's no wonder that most of these people said "yes". Interestingly, some of them chose to diplay both Zuffenhausen animals at the same time, as is the case with the setup in the image above.
We are now looking at the three-pedal Neunelfer and the gas-electric hypercar of Graham Rahal. The IndyCar driver decided to bring his Porscha pair to a Cars and Coffee event that was held over the weekend in Los Angeles - we'll tip our lens to Redditor Ferrarisimo for the shot.

Given the multitude of C&C events that take place in the said state, we'll mention the gathering that hosted this Porsche duo was the Pelican Parts Cars and Coffee, which is held over in Palos Verdes on a quarterly basis.Let' focus on these four-wheeled delights
The rear-engined coupe is dressed in Linden Green, a Paint To Sample option that makes this 911 R stand out even when compared to others of its kind. Very few 911 R owners have decided to give up their stripes and Graham obviously ins't one of them - here's how a stripeless 911 R looks, in case you were curious.

As for the racing driver's hypercar, the 918 is also dressed in a Paint To Sample hue, namely Viper Green. This is a hue that's all too familiar to Porschephiles. The striking hue will easily turn the understated Porsche design into an attention magnet and we're not just talking about the way it looks on the 918 Spyder. The color has the same effect on a Boxster, for example, as we showed you when talking about a special 2016 Boxster Spyder.

This example of the Porsche 918 Spyder is gifted with the Weissach Package, while its owner has decided to go for a two-tone approach. Given the two-way hue scheme, the extremely dark side window tint is part of the job.
2017 porsche 911 r Porsche 911 Porsche 918 Spyder Porsche
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78