IndyCar's Graham Rahal Shows His PTS Porsche 911 R, PTS 918 at Cars and Coffee

When Porsche was working on the 911 R, the German automaker invited 918 Spyder owners to grab a slice of the 991-unit pie, so it's no wonder that most of these people said "yes". Interestingly, some of them chose to diplay both Zuffenhausen animals at the same time, as is the case with the setup in the image above.





Given the multitude of C&C events that take place in the said state, we'll mention the gathering that hosted this Porsche duo was the Pelican Parts Cars and Coffee, which is held over in Palos Verdes on a quarterly basis.Let' focus on these four-wheeled delights

The rear-engined coupe is dressed in Linden Green, a Paint To Sample option that makes this 911 R stand out even when compared to others of its kind. Very few 911 R owners have decided to give up their stripes and Graham obviously ins't one of them - here's how a



As for the racing driver's hypercar, the 918 is also dressed in a Paint To Sample hue, namely Viper Green. This is a hue that's all too familiar to Porschephiles. The striking hue will easily turn the understated Porsche design into an attention magnet and we're not just talking about the way it looks on the 918 Spyder. The color has the same effect on a Boxster, for example, as we showed you when talking about a special



This example of the Porsche 918 Spyder is gifted with the Weissach Package, while its owner has decided to go for a two-tone approach. Given the two-way hue scheme, the extremely dark side window tint is part of the job. We are now looking at the three-pedal Neunelfer and the gas-electric hypercar of Graham Rahal. The IndyCar driver decided to bring his Porscha pair to a Cars and Coffee event that was held over the weekend in Los Angeles - we'll tip our lens to Redditor Ferrarisimo for the shot.Given the multitude of C&C events that take place in the said state, we'll mention the gathering that hosted this Porsche duo was the Pelican Parts Cars and Coffee, which is held over in Palos Verdes on a quarterly basis.The rear-engined coupe is dressed in Linden Green, a Paint To Sample option that makes thisstand out even when compared to others of its kind. Very few 911 R owners have decided to give up their stripes and Graham obviously ins't one of them - here's how a stripeless 911 R looks, in case you were curious.As for the racing driver's hypercar, theis also dressed in a Paint To Sample hue, namely Viper Green. This is a hue that's all too familiar to Porschephiles. The striking hue will easily turn the understated Porsche design into an attention magnet and we're not just talking about the way it looks on the 918 Spyder. The color has the same effect on a Boxster, for example, as we showed you when talking about a special 2016 Boxster Spyder This example of the Porsche 918 Spyder is gifted with the Weissach Package, while its owner has decided to go for a two-tone approach. Given the two-way hue scheme, the extremely dark side window tint is part of the job.