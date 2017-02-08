2018 Porsche Cayenne Spied With Mild Camo, Expect To See Production Version Soon

This year should bring us a new Porsche Cayenne
on the market, and the limited camouflage on prototypes of this SUV confirms that assessment.
The latest batch of spyshots
showcases a 2018 Porsche Cayenne going through winter testing, and the exhibit has only a few areas of its body covered in camouflage. The rear end has black tape over the edges of its tail lights, along with other bits of tape over some ornaments.
The wheel arches have a set of ornaments that might not reach production in that form, while the front also has some of the tape we mentioned above. You can observe a set of new headlamps, which have a LED daytime running light setup that reminds us of the Mission E concept.
The electric Porsche
concept car seems to be an inspiration for the next-generation 911, so it is likely that Porsche is going for a unified look of its cars through a “visual signature” that can be noticed in the headlamps.
Porsche’s next-generation Cayenne is built on the MLB Evo
platform of the Volkswagen Group, but the Zuffenhausen brand has done its usual routine with it to ensure that the result will feel different when compared to its cousins from the German conglomerate.
The new platform will bring a lighter Cayenne
on the market, which will also benefit from improved fuel economy. Evidently, performance will also be enhanced, because the vehicle will have a reduced sprung mass, along with the ability to accelerate faster thanks to less weight it needed to move.
Moreover, the engine lineup is also getting improvements, so the Cayenne should be quicker than the current model in all possible scenarios: breaking, cornering, and acceleration.
Porsche could launch the next-generation Cayenne by the end of this year, but there is a chance that the German brand will schedule the market release for 2018. Regardless, the next Cayenne is on the way, and this prototype is close to what you will see in showrooms next year.