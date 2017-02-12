autoevolution

Belgian Porsche 911 GT3 RS - Porsche Cayman GT4 Combo Is Sweeter than Chocolate

 
Here's a question for those outside the Porschephile realm: would it make any sense to spend your cash on both a 911 GT3 RS and a Cayman GT4?
The answer, a big, fat "yes", is more objective than it might seem at first. It all starts with the engine positioning of the two Zuffenhausen machines. Come to think of it, spending time behind the wheel of rear-engined and mid-engined RWD pair will turn even the slowest of drivers into a skilled person able to tame motorized beasts.

In fact, it's almost as if Zuffenhausen intended us to buy the two together. At least that's what you can imagine after mentioning the gearbox difference between the two.

With the Cayman GT4, things were pretty simple - throw in a 991.1 Carrera S engine, a stick shift and things are going to be explosive. However, when it came to the Rennsport Neunelfer, things were more complicated.

Taking the performance world by shock, the German automaker delivered the 911 GT3 and GT3 RS in PDK-only trim. After tons of protests, Porsche showed empathy towards those who love to shift their own gears by introducing the three-pedal 911 R.

And, fortunately, this is just the beginning. With 991 units produced, most of which were offered to 918 Spyder owners, the R was more of a pedigree builder than anything else.

However, the imminent 991.2 GT3 will bring back the manual for the masses, if we may use this idea. The GT Division rear-engined animal is set to make its debut in one moment from now, coming at the Geneva Motor Show.

Returning to the 911 R - Cayman GT4 combo, we're inviting you to feast your eyes on the Belgian pair in the images to your right - lens tip to Power Switch Photography (via Autogespot) for the pics.

Oh, and there's another for which the two said Porsches go well together: asking a Zuffenhausen aficionado to chose between them would be a bit sadistic, at least in our book.
