Audi TT RS vs. Porsche 718 Cayman S Drag Race Will Infuriate Porschephilles

The latter will be especially disappointed by the result of the drag race in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which sees the pair of two-seaters duking it out in a beastly manner.The 350 hp 718 Cayman S and the 400 hp TT RS engaged in a standing kilometer fight, with the two obviously turning to their launch control magic.It's enough to check out the figures of the two VW Group speed devils to undestand why the Zuffenhausen machine doesn't stand a chance in this race.Let's take the power-to-weight ratio, for instance, as this is where the TT RS packs 4 kg per hp, while the Porscha burdens each of its horses with 4.3 kilograms. Torque? The TT RS' 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) means it delivers an extra 44 lb-ft (60 Nm) compared to the Cayman.Porschephiles have no reason to fret, though. We don't have the specs for the upcoming Porsche Cayman GTS, but once the spicier incarnation of the mid-engined Zuffenhausen machine will show the uber-TT who's boss.The pricing of the two German sportscars obviously reflects the performance difference between then, with the Audi being more expensive than the Porsche. And you don't need to be a gear head to know that's no small feat.The drag race-showcasing piece of footage below, which comes from Motorsport Magazine, sees the 718 Cayman S being used as the camera car, so you'll get to see that TT pulling away.