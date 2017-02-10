autoevolution

Audi TT RS vs. Porsche 718 Cayman S Drag Race Will Infuriate Porschephilles

 
10 Feb 2017, 16:39 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Remember the days when naysayers used to label the Audi TT as another incarnation of the Volkswagen Golf? Those times are now behind us and the critics of the Ingolstadt sportscar won't want to hear about the phenomenal abilities of the TT RS. And there's one more camp who won't show too much love to the 2016 TT RS, namely those who enjoy the charms of the Porsche 718 Cayman S.
The latter will be especially disappointed by the result of the drag race in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which sees the pair of two-seaters duking it out in a beastly manner.

The 350 hp 718 Cayman S and the 400 hp TT RS engaged in a standing kilometer fight, with the two obviously turning to their launch control magic.

It's enough to check out the figures of the two VW Group speed devils to undestand why the Zuffenhausen machine doesn't stand a chance in this race.

Let's take the power-to-weight ratio, for instance, as this is where the TT RS packs 4 kg per hp, while the Porscha burdens each of its horses with 4.3 kilograms. Torque? The TT RS' 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) means it delivers an extra 44 lb-ft (60 Nm) compared to the Cayman.

Porschephiles have no reason to fret, though. We don't have the specs for the upcoming Porsche Cayman GTS, but once the spicier incarnation of the mid-engined Zuffenhausen machine will show the uber-TT who's boss.

The pricing of the two German sportscars obviously reflects the performance difference between then, with the Audi being more expensive than the Porsche. And you don't need to be a gear head to know that's no small feat.

The drag race-showcasing piece of footage below, which comes from Motorsport Magazine, sees the 718 Cayman S being used as the camera car, so you'll get to see that TT pulling away.

porsche 718 cayman Porsche 718 Cayman S Porsche Audi Audi TT RS drag racing
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78