Mazda 767B Heading To Auction, Estimated To Fetch $2.4 Million

was still riding the rotary wave, the Japanese outfit also used to race on a professional level. And as fate would have it, Mazda is the only Japanese automaker to have won the hardest endurance race of them all: the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Designed by Nigel Stroud and piloted to victory at the 1991 edition of Le Mans
, the 767B is the stuff of legend. Only three 767B-spec cars were built, the pictured one being chassis 767B-003. And as you might have noticed from the headline of this story, the pictured 787B will soon be auctioned off.
Bearer of lot number 000, Gooding & Company
will try to find a new owner to this 1989 Mazda 767B at the Amelia Island 2017 auction. Its biggest success on the track comes in the form of a well-deserved victory in the GTP class at the 1990 24 Hours of Le Mans. Its last race was the 1990 edition of the Fuji 1000 Km, where 767B-003 finished sixth overall and first in the GTP class.
The pre-auction estimate on this blast form the past is $1.8 to $2.4 million, but chances are the upper limit will be exceeded if the champagne is free and bidding gets wild. After it had ended its career as a Mazdaspeed works racer, 767B-003 was restored to its 1990 specification. Its most recent outings were at the 2014 Spa Classic and the 2016 Goodwood Festival of Speed
I know what’s on your mind right now, but thankfully no; this fellow here isn’t the 767B that crashed headfirst into the hay bales
at Goodwood last year. The belly of the best is a 2.6-liter 4-rotor Wankel engine with 600 horsepower on thereabout on tap. Other than the car itself, the sale also includes the 1989 Le Mans body shell, as well as a number of spare gearboxes and engines.
