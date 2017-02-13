Mazda 767B Heading To Auction, Estimated To Fetch $2.4 Million

Mazda and rotary enthusiasts consider the 767B to be the most iconic #racecar to ever come out of Japan. And now you can see this example cross our block at The Amelia Island Auction on March 10! This 1989 #Mazda 767B has a fascinating history and embodies all that was so exciting about prototype racing in the 1980s! It's certainly ready for its next adventure. Visit our website [link in bio] for more information about attending our Florida auction next month - and get a sneak peak at all of the vehicles that will be hitting our stage.

