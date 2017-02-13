autoevolution

Mazda 767B Heading To Auction, Estimated To Fetch $2.4 Million

 
13 Feb 2017, 16:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
When Mazda was still riding the rotary wave, the Japanese outfit also used to race on a professional level. And as fate would have it, Mazda is the only Japanese automaker to have won the hardest endurance race of them all: the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Designed by Nigel Stroud and piloted to victory at the 1991 edition of Le Mans, the 767B is the stuff of legend. Only three 767B-spec cars were built, the pictured one being chassis 767B-003. And as you might have noticed from the headline of this story, the pictured 787B will soon be auctioned off.

Bearer of lot number 000, Gooding & Company will try to find a new owner to this 1989 Mazda 767B at the Amelia Island 2017 auction. Its biggest success on the track comes in the form of a well-deserved victory in the GTP class at the 1990 24 Hours of Le Mans. Its last race was the 1990 edition of the Fuji 1000 Km, where 767B-003 finished sixth overall and first in the GTP class.

The pre-auction estimate on this blast form the past is $1.8 to $2.4 million, but chances are the upper limit will be exceeded if the champagne is free and bidding gets wild. After it had ended its career as a Mazdaspeed works racer, 767B-003 was restored to its 1990 specification. Its most recent outings were at the 2014 Spa Classic and the 2016 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

I know what’s on your mind right now, but thankfully no; this fellow here isn’t the 767B that crashed headfirst into the hay bales at Goodwood last year. The belly of the best is a 2.6-liter 4-rotor Wankel engine with 600 horsepower on thereabout on tap. Other than the car itself, the sale also includes the 1989 Le Mans body shell, as well as a number of spare gearboxes and engines.



 

Mazda and rotary enthusiasts consider the 767B to be the most iconic #racecar to ever come out of Japan. And now you can see this example cross our block at The Amelia Island Auction on March 10! This 1989 #Mazda 767B has a fascinating history and embodies all that was so exciting about prototype racing in the 1980s! It's certainly ready for its next adventure. Visit our website [link in bio] for more information about attending our Florida auction next month - and get a sneak peak at all of the vehicles that will be hitting our stage.

A photo posted by Gooding & Company (@goodingandcompany) on Feb 9, 2017 at 12:09pm PST

Mazda 767B racecar Mazda 767 auction Mazda Rotary retro
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our MAZDA Testdrives:

2016 Mazda6 Wagon 2.2 Skyactiv-D78
2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata79
2015 Mazda CX-372
2016 Mazda CX-577
2016 Mazda675
2015 Mazda267
2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata64
2014 MAZDA3 Sedan78
MAZDA676