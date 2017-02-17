Mexico Blue Porsche 911 GT3 RS Gets GMG Racing Exhaust, Drifting Wheel Alignment

When you own a Porsche 911 GT3 RS that has been dressed in Mexico Blue, many Porschephilles will argue that you've achieved automotive perfection. However, there will always be certain drivers for who the factory setup is never enough and we're here to deliver the freshest example of the breed.





This comes from the Paint to Sample contraption in the images to your right, which has recently visited GMG Racing for a two-way tuning job. The first part of the customization visit saw the Rennsport Neunelfer being gifted with a GMG WC-GT center section exhaust.The ehxaust install also allows us to take a look at the belly of the beast - for the sake of comparison, here 's how a Porsche 911 R with a custom exhaust delivered by the same developer looks like.Thanks to the new hardware, the 4.0-liter mill occupying the rear section of the circuit special can now scream at the top of its boxer lungs.As for the second bit of the visit, this involved a street-performance wheel alignment. In factory stock trim, the handling balance of the GT3 RS means the naturally aspirated beast packs a certain degree of understeer - you know, the good old safety net.Certain drivers obviously enjoy unleashing the oversteer monster that the 911 is, which is where such alignments come into place.And the one used here isn't the most tail-happy possible. You see, the standard wheel size of the GT3 RS , which features 20-inch units up front and 21-inch rims at the back, involving extra-tight clearances, means there's not much room to play.This is the Californian specialist offers a 19-inch wheel setup - tail-out fans will go as far as accept the steel brakes included in the package, as the factory ceramic brakes would no longer fit inside the new wheels. In this form, a 911 GT3 RS can easily turn into a slip angle beast and that alone is enough to have us rubbing our hands in excitement.P.S.: Don't get us wrong, the 911 GT3 RS can drift just right in stock condition.