Doug DeMuro Gets Intimate with a Ferrari Testarossa, Kneels In Front of It

 
17 Feb 2017, 17:51 UTC ·
by
Everybody knows the Ferrari Testarossa as an 80s icon with Miami Vice flair, but there are plenty of aficionados for whom some of the senior Prancing Horse's quirks remain unknown. This is where Doug DeMuro steps in - the journou has recently played with a Testarossa and, turning to his now-usual YouTube approach, he showcased plenty of the Maranello machine's oddities before getting behind the wheel.
In his freshest video, Doug aims to prove that the Italian redhead (this is the literal transaltion of the Fezza's name) is worth its current value, explaining that the good price for an example that finds itself in proper condition sits at about $160,000.

The piece of footage at the bottom of the page allows you to get a real-life take on the Testarossa experience and Doug doesn't even cover all the noteworthy aspects of the four-wheeled creature.Let's talk about the contents of the Testarossa's engine compartment
Let's take its twelve-cylinder heart for example. While the Testarossa is animated by a V12, the angle of that "V" is 180 degrees, so many make the mistake of believing the Italian features a boxer engine.

And this is where we have to explain the difference between a flat engine and a boxer unit - it's simple, really: while both pack horizontally opposed cylinders, the first has one crankpin per two cylinders and the second uses one crankpin for every cylinder. If you're looking for a more detailed explanation, here's our guide on this internal combustion topic.

All this Testarossa talk has reminded us that some owners might be dissapointed by the fact that they can't see that glorious engine from outside the car. Well, as we showed you back in 2014, the aftermarket industry has come up with a solution to that issue, delivering a transparent engine cover for the Prancing Horse.

