800 HP Ferrari 812 Superfast Packs New 6.5L V12, First Electric Steering Ferrari

We expect certain aficionados to have an issue with Maranello switching from an Italian nameplate to an English one that plays the all-too-obvious card. However, we all have plenty of time to let the nameplate of the GT grow on us until Ferrari marks the official debut of the 812 Superfast at next month's Geneva Motor Show. Since Enzo Ferrari praised the engine above all the other components of a car, we'll start with the heart of the 812 Superfast.Instead of bringing the 6,262cc V12 of the F12benrlinetta and F12 TDF to the 800 hp the unit delivers when mounted on the LaFerrari, the Italian engineers increased the displacement to 6.5 liters for the newcomer.The fresh V12 becomes Ferrari's most potent naturally aspirated mill to date. As the LaF powertrain, the 812's engine delivers 800 prancing ponies. Nevertheless, the Grand Tourer's 718 Nm (530 lb-ft) of torque place it 18 Nm (13 lb-ft) above the internal combustion torque level of the hyper hybrid.And with peak power coming at an impressive 8,500 rpm, the 812 Superfast will certainly make audiophiles jump for joy - maximum torque arrives at 7,000 rpm.The 6.5-liter engine, which, by the way, matches the displacement of the Lamborghini Aventador 's V12, works with a seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission that now offers even quicker shifts.For the official performance figures, you can look at the F12 TDF , since the 812 Superfast delivers the same numbers as the less powerful, but considerably lighter special edition. To be more precise, the F12 replacement can play the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) game in 2.9 seconds and comes with a maximum velocity of 211 mph (340 km/h).We can't bring the same purity praise for the 812's steering, as this is the first Ferrari that features electric power steering. However, the carmaker explains that the rear-steer system features updated software compared to that of the F12 TDF, so we get an agility boost.The Prancing Horse is well aware of the drifting craze that has taken over the automotive realm, which is why the the automaker's Side Slip Control, now in its 5.0 generation, is present on the machine.Judging from the rather artificial-looking images we have here, this is the kind of aerodynamic sculpture that looks even better in real life. As such, it's still a bit early to drop a conclusion on the appearance of the thing.Still, it's worth noting that the 812 Superfast follows the GTC4Lusso down the quad-taillight path. Then we have the aero changes. For instance, we get active flaps for the front underbody. And while the aero bridge adorning the F12's front fenders seems to have disappeared, Ferrari mentions an aerodynamic by-pass for the rear flank, one we can't wait to see in action.Those familiar with the F12 cabin will feel at home in the 812, but we have to explain that the seats, instrument cluster and steering wheel are new.We expect certain aficionados to have an issue with Maranello switching from an Italian nameplate to an English one that plays the all-too-obvious card. However, we all have plenty of time to let the nameplate of the GT grow on us until Ferrari marks the official debut of the 812 Superfast at next month's Geneva Motor Show.