Ferrari 812 Spider Rendered, Probably Won’t Happen

The newest grand tourer in the Prancing Horse’s stable is the 812 Superfast
, a magnificent machine whose beating heart is a naturally aspirated V12 that displaces no less than 6.5 liters.
The only thing that’s wrong with this bad boy is the description of the engine. More to the point, Ferrari touts the 812 Superfast as the “most powerful ever 800 cv production engine,”
which is a bit redundant when you think about it. It’s a glorious powerplant, to be utterly frank, partly thanks to a redline of 8,500 rpm. And partly thanks to the goodies on offer, of course.
789 horsepower (800 PS) and 530 lb-ft (718 Nm) is how the 6.5-liter V12 rolls, besting the 6.3-liter V12 in the LaFerrari and F12 tdf regarding torque. 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) is doable in 2.9 seconds, while top speed is rated at 211 miles per hour (340 km/h). From the release put together by Ferrari, the F12 berlinetta-replacing 812 Superfast also promises to be proficient in the twisties.
It’s rather clear, then, that Ferrari
pulled every trick in the book with this bad boy here. Except it didn’t. Ferrari hasn’t offered a mass-production flagship grand tourer with a soft top since, well, actually never. Starting with the 275 GTS, all the range-topping spiders in the Prancing Horse’s lineup were limited-run models priced to reflect their status. Nevertheless, one can only dream.
CARWP
is one of those people who dreamed how the spider version of the 812 Superfast would look like and, wouldn’t you know, here’s the work of his imagination. From the adjacent tutorial video, we learn that CARWP used the California for inspiration, borrowing both the cabin and the roof mechanism.
The finished good certainly looks the part, but I’m afraid Ferrari doesn’t intend to put the Ferrari 812 Spider into production. As history teaches us, time and time again, the most plausible of all outcomes is a flurry of limited-edition models and one-offs. Think F60 America (a roadster that started life as an F12 berlinetta
) and the exceptionally pretty SP275 RW Competizione.