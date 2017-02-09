Ferrari GTC4Lusso Gets Access to Snowy Nurburgring, Goes Drifting in German Test

During the cold season, the Nurburgring closes its gates, with the track being covered in snow. Every now and then, though, magic happens and a high-velocity machine sets wheel on the infamous German track despite the white stuff limitations. The freshest example of the sort saw a Ferrari GTC4Lusso playing on the 'Ring, with the four-wheel-drive Prancing Horse pulling a series of delicious stunts.





The stunt was part of a test held by sport auto - as those of you who follow Nurburgring stories closely know, the German magazine is responsible for many of the Nordschleife times used for the comparos that keep enthusiasts awake at night.Drifting is mandatory for any such test held nowadays and the GTC4Lusso winter stint seen here doesn't disappoint, as we get to see the Fezza going fully sideways on the track.The adventure showcased in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page also sees the V12 Fezza going past the 300 km/h (186 mph) border. An ode to the endangered species that is natural aspiration? This seems like a fitting label for the sprint.If you ask us, the best part of this winter adventure is the one you can't see in the video. We're talking about the effortless manner in which the GTC4Lusso delivers its performance.The Grand Tourer nature of the Prancing Horse is its key asset, with the idea that shenanigans such as the one seen here could take place with your family inside the car being enough to establish a solid reputation for the FF 's successor.We'll remind you that Maranello has also gifted us with the GTC4Lusso T , which not only usses the 488 GTB's twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 mill, but also comes in rear-wheel-drive form. So you can now ask your kinds to choose the family Ferrari model before completing that purchase.