autoevolution

2018 Ferrari F12 M Specifications Allegedly Leaked On Ferrari Chat

 
3 Feb 2017, 14:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
In a forum thread titled “Official F12M Rumors and Launch,” Ferrari Chat member Challenge64 says that he attended a private showing of the F12 berlinetta’s replacement. During the showing, the forum member learned a couple of things about the new model.
Essentially a revision of the F12 berlinetta, the Prancing Horse that’s central to this story wears the tentative nameplate of F12 M as a nod to the 512 M racecar and 512M road-going model. The spy snappers caught Ferrari testing it on more than one occasion, but a camouflaged prototype doesn’t tell the whole story. The pressing question is, what exactly is hiding under there?

If Challenge64 is to be believed, then you’re in for a surprise. During a presentation held by product marketing manager Fabio Menegon, the forum member learned a lot of particulars about the 2018 Ferrari F12 M.

Challenge64 let it slip that the passenger display is now 8.8 inches in diagonal, complete with a resolution of 1,240 x 140 pixels. Two cars were allegedly presented: a model and a functional car. The latter, bearer of serial number #222990, is finished in Rosso 70 Anni paint. What’s more, the car was called “F152M and V12 Sport” by Ferrari's product marketing manager.

From a stylistic standpoint, the Ferrari Chat member reports that the V12-powered Cavallino Rampante prides itself on many horizontal lines, a more aggressive front fascia with LED headlights, a rear end that “seems plain,” and a rear diffuser that gives the impression it floats off the back. Last, but certainly not least, the cockpit “lacks the third center vent,” apparently.

And now, the time has come to reveal the specs:

 

  • 6.5-liter V12 (naturally aspirated)
  • “Triple Injection”
  • 800 horsepower
  • 718 Nm (530 lb-ft) of torque
  • 80 percent maximum torque available at 3,500 rpm
  • 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in under 3 seconds
  • 0 to 200 km/h (124 mph) in under 8 seconds
  • 30 percent faster upshifts
  • 40 percent faster downshifts
  • A new electric steering system
  • Two wheel designs (normal and sport)
  • Side Slip Control 5.0 software
  • Version 2.0 Paso Corto Virtuale four-wheel steering
2018 ferrari f12 m rumors ferrari f12 m specifications Ferrari V12
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our FERRARI Testdrives:

FERRARI 458 Speciale76
FERRARI California70
FERRARI F12 Berlinetta91
FERRARI FF on Jebel Hafeet Mountain Road91
FERRARI 458 Italia86
FERRARI FF 91
FERRARI 458 Spider85