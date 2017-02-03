2018 Ferrari F12 M Specifications Allegedly Leaked On Ferrari Chat

Essentially a revision of the F12 berlinetta, the Prancing Horse that’s central to this story wears the tentative nameplate of F12 M as a nod to the 512 M racecar and 512M road-going model. The spy snappers caught Ferrari testing it on more than one occasion, but a camouflaged prototype doesn’t tell the whole story. The pressing question is, what exactly is hiding under there?

If Challenge64 is to be believed, then you’re in for a surprise. During a presentation held by product marketing manager Fabio Menegon, the forum member learned a lot of particulars about the 2018 Ferrari F12 M.

Challenge64 let it slip that the passenger display is now 8.8 inches in diagonal, complete with a resolution of 1,240 x 140 pixels. Two cars were allegedly presented: a model and a functional car. The latter, bearer of serial number #222990, is finished in Rosso 70 Anni paint. What’s more, the car was called “F152M and V12 Sport” by Ferrari's product marketing manager.

From a stylistic standpoint, the Ferrari Chat member reports that the V12-powered Cavallino Rampante prides itself on many horizontal lines, a more aggressive front fascia with LED headlights, a rear end that “seems plain,” and a rear diffuser that gives the impression it floats off the back. Last, but certainly not least, the cockpit “lacks the third center vent,” apparently.



And now, the time has come to reveal the specs: