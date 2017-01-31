Horacio Pagani's Ferrari F12 TDF Surfaces with Wild Color Spec, Gold Wheels

Earlier today, we wondered about the next car that would land in Horacio Pagani's hands. Well, here we are, back on the topic, to discuss the VIP aficionado's Ferrari F12 Tour de France.





The exterior of the Pagani founder's TDF is quite the opposite, mixing no less than five hues. Notice that burgundy is the man shade here, while the body graphics of the Prancing Horse are split between white, brown and black - the last could actually be visible carbon, but we can't be certain, given the poor quality of the only exterior pic available so far.



Then we have the gold wheels, which makes this



The cabin of the Maranello special shows a two-tonne main approach, while the Prancing Horses adorning the headrests seem to mirror the most important exterior hue of the car. And yes, carbon is on the interior menu - we'll tip our lens to VD Photographer (via



We can only imagine the conversation that took place when Horacio chose the color and material spec for this F12 Tour de France with the



The exotic automaker's founder is well known for his love of Ferraris, but, unsurprisingly, Horacio's favorite models aren't the ones you can find in Ferrari showrooms nowadays. Instead, the Italian is fascinated by Maranello machines that were penned back in the 1960s.



As we said when discussing the famous enthusiasts's Porsche 911 R, we're glad to remind you that Horacio enjoys driving his cars, so we can be sure this Ferrari F12 Tour de France won't get the dreaded garage queen treatment. For the 2017 Porsche 911 R we showed you this morning, Horacio chose what could be labeled as a conservative spec, going for the exterior color scheme featured at the launch of the clutch special.The exterior of the Pagani founder's TDF is quite the opposite, mixing no less than five hues. Notice that burgundy is the man shade here, while the body graphics of the Prancing Horse are split between white, brown and black - the last could actually be visible carbon, but we can't be certain, given the poor quality of the only exterior pic available so far.Then we have the gold wheels, which makes this F12 TDF stand out like a horse wearing sunglasses.The cabin of the Maranello special shows a two-tonne main approach, while the Prancing Horses adorning the headrests seem to mirror the most important exterior hue of the car. And yes, carbon is on the interior menu - we'll tip our lens to VD Photographer (via Magazín ProDriver CZ ) for these images.We can only imagine the conversation that took place when Horacio chose the color and material spec for this F12 Tour de France with the Ferrari Tailor Made specialists.The exotic automaker's founder is well known for his love of Ferraris, but, unsurprisingly, Horacio's favorite models aren't the ones you can find in Ferrari showrooms nowadays. Instead, the Italian is fascinated by Maranello machines that were penned back in the 1960s.As we said when discussing the famous enthusiasts's Porsche 911 R, we're glad to remind you that Horacio enjoys driving his cars, so we can be sure this Ferrari F12 Tour de France won't get the dreaded garage queen treatment.