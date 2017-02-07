autoevolution

Ground Effects Ferrari 458 Is Your Average Widebody Ferrari, In Rendering Trim

 
7 Feb 2017, 22:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Many supercar aficionados have been waiting for the Ferrari 458 to reach its current status, namely that of a Prancing Horse that has left the showrooms, but it still fresh enough to deliver monstrous performance.
As such, the 488 GTB's predecessor still enjoys massive popularity, but many of those who chose to adopt such a Fezza turn to the aftermarket world to keep up with the attention magnet auras of newer supercars.

Since more and more 458 owners are turning to tricks like the one mentioned above, we've decided to come up with a rendering that shows the appearance of the average heavily tuned (visually speaking) 458, as this sits nowadays.

It all starts with the wiedebody kit. Unlike such kits that came to be in the past, contemporary ones are focused on building on the areas around the spacer-boosted wheels, leaving large areas of the car uncovered. Basically, we're dealing with Botox-style wheel arches.

Then there's the tail - the Porsche community is much more familiar with the ducktail concept, but the popularity of such spoilers is increasing rapidly among Ferrari lovers.

Now, before anybody points out that this render reminds them of the Liberty Walk 458 kit, allows us to mention that the lack of visible rivets is enough to steer clear of the image promoted by the Japanese tuner - for the sake of comparison, here's an example of an LB Walk 458.

Since Ferrari wheels are some of the tamest in the supercar realm, gifting your exotic with custom shoes is a must. Jonsibal, the digital artist behind this pixel play, decided to go for a set of roller that comes from the real world, gifting this 458 with BBS goodies.

As important as the handling aspect of such a mid-engined machine is, certain aficionados tend to ignore the drawbacks of an air suspension, fitting their 458s with such a feature, all for the glory of poses such as the one we have in this image. Sometimes, it's all about that one shot...
supercar rendering Ferrari 458 Ferrari
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78