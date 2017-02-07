Ground Effects Ferrari 458 Is Your Average Widebody Ferrari, In Rendering Trim

Many supercar aficionados have been waiting for the Ferrari 458 to reach its current status, namely that of a Prancing Horse that has left the showrooms, but it still fresh enough to deliver monstrous performance.





As important as the handling aspect of such a mid-engined machine is, certain aficionados tend to ignore the drawbacks of an air suspension, fitting their 458s with such a feature, all for the glory of poses such as the one we have in this image. Sometimes, it's all about that one shot... As such, the 488 GTB's predecessor still enjoys massive popularity, but many of those who chose to adopt such a Fezza turn to the aftermarket world to keep up with the attention magnet auras of newer supercars.Since more and more 458 owners are turning to tricks like the one mentioned above, we've decided to come up with a rendering that shows the appearance of the average heavily tuned (visually speaking) 458, as this sits nowadays.It all starts with the wiedebody kit. Unlike such kits that came to be in the past, contemporary ones are focused on building on the areas around the spacer-boosted wheels, leaving large areas of the car uncovered. Basically, we're dealing with Botox-style wheel arches.Then there's the tail - the Porsche community is much more familiar with the ducktail concept, but the popularity of such spoilers is increasing rapidly among Ferrari lovers.Now, before anybody points out that this render reminds them of the Liberty Walk 458 kit, allows us to mention that the lack of visible rivets is enough to steer clear of the image promoted by the Japanese tuner - for the sake of comparison, here's an example of an LB Walk 458 Since Ferrari wheels are some of the tamest in the supercar realm, gifting your exotic with custom shoes is a must. Jonsibal , the digital artist behind this pixel play, decided to go for a set of roller that comes from the real world, gifting this 458 with BBS goodies.As important as the handling aspect of such a mid-engined machine is, certain aficionados tend to ignore the drawbacks of an air suspension, fitting their 458s with such a feature, all for the glory of poses such as the one we have in this image. Sometimes, it's all about that one shot...