Ferrari F40 Pickup Truck Rendered as the Layman's Prancing Horse

 
13 Feb 2017, 14:39 UTC
by
Earlier today, we talked about the first pickup truck in the history of Mercedes-Benz. Those who cringe at the thought of the three-pointed badge adorning a bed bearer would better look away at this point, as we're here to talk about a Ferrari pickup truck.
And, out of all the modern era Ferraris, the starting point for the rendering we have here is an F40. Sure, any Prancing Horse with a blue collar around its neck makes the word "controversial" sound like an understatement, but when we're talking about a an icon such as the twin-turbo supercar we have here, the opinion-splitting aura reaches a whole new level.

The pixel play comes from Yasid Oozeear, with the digital artist taking the time to explain this 1s and 0s blasphemy on his Facebook page: "I got bored. And I messed up. I don't know what to think of myself anymore. LOL - what the hell am I on about. I love this,"

Oh well, at least this retro beast has kept its mid-engined layout, with the forced-fed V8 now sitting in the bed of the truck.Why would anybody even consider rendering such a contraption?
As always with such images, we can't be certain when it comes to the artist's intentions. So we'll have to look elsewere for an explanation.

Not even the story of the Ferrari 250 SWB Breadvan can help us undersrtand the birth of this F40 pickup truck. For one thing, the oddball appearance of the Breadvan (you can find this in the images to your right) was determined by the aerodynamic properties of the 1962 racecar and we're afraid we can't say the same about this wild render.

However, we can tell you that such outlandish images show up at an increasing rate these days and there's just one rule when it comes to their breed: no car is safe.
