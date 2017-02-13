British Motor Heritage Launches Replacement Body Shell For The Mk1 Mini

Classic car ownership can be a bit of a pain. Especially when various body panels begin to rust
, that’s when the piggy bank belly up. Be it accumulation of dirt, chipped paint or moisture-laden soundproofing, rust is something no classic car can escape from.
Being so popular, the original Mini
is known to be a magnet for rust, particularly in the front quarters of the floor pan. The inner wing and rear subframe are other areas where red-colored iron oxide makes its presence felt. And as the original Mini’s value continues to rocket, it’s no wonder owners are advocating for a solution to this nuisance.
British Motor Heritage have heard their cries and, as you might have guessed from the headline, the UK
-based company developed a replacement body shell for Britain’s most iconic means of personal transportation. Only 15 bodies will be produced in first instance, in April, each priced at £9,950 including VAT. The order books are already open, but only on orders accompanied by a 25 percent deposit.
Until today, British Motor Heritage offered full replacement shells for 1976 Mark IV models onward. But now that the company can also supply a replacement backbone for the Mark I Mini, I’m waging a tenner that business is going to boom in the long run.
Established in 1975 to support owners of classic cars of British origin, British Motor Heritage has manufactured more than 6,000 replacement body shells to date, along with many more individual replacement components. Some of the nameplates the peeps over at BMH work on are the MG B
, MG RV8, MG Midget, Triumph TR6, Austin Healey Sprite, and Mini. On an international scale, the company's products are distributed by a network of 60 specialists.
For inquiries regarding the Mk1 Mini body shells or any other product, British Motor Heritage recommends to get in touch at +44 (0)1993 707200.