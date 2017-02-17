autoevolution

2017 MINI Countryman Finally Gets UK Review from Carbuyer

 
17 Feb 2017, 20:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Sometimes you get the feeling that product planners just decide what to do using darts. The old MINI Countryman looked like a dud at first, but it turned out to be their bullseye, racking up more sales than anything else. But the Brits have had to change lots of things for the second generation because quirky styling wasn't going to cut it by itself.
The platform of the new Countryman might be the same as that of the smaller hardtop, but it has more in common with the BMW X1. It's about 20 centimeters longer, has a bigger boot and packs more tech.

The old Countryman seemed fun to some people, but this one is polished in the true sense of the word. Ginny Buckley is a mom, and you get the feeling that she's looking at the new Countryman with the eye of a future buyer.

The "chunky front with the new, angular headlights" is the first thing that catches her eye. However, we're not blown away by this particular dark green color. The fact that this is your average Cooper D doesn't help either. But from the engine point of view, we couldn't be happier with the D. Instead of 1.6-liter like you got before, this has the 2-liter out of the BMW X1 18d, packing 150 ponies.

You can forget about tuning the engine for now, because the Countryman lets you tune the space. What? Let us explain. Because the rear passengers in the back have been given so much more legroom, you can ask them to slide their seats forward if you want to carry longer items.

While we're back there, let's mention the kick-opening system for the trunk and the "picnic bench," both of which are features that we've talked about in detail before.

There are nine models to chose from in the Countryman range, starting from the basic Cooper with a 1.5-liter 3-cylinder and working up to the John Cooper Works or that funky new plug-in hybrid. What we took away from this review is that it's an all-rounder that doesn't force you into a compromise. You can have all the space you need, a comfortable ride and bags of character. It is expensive, but all models come with sat-nav, parking sensors, and cruise control, so it's not that bad.

2017 MINI Countryman Mini UK review
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our MINI Testdrives:

2016 MINI John Cooper Works74
2015 MINI Cooper73
2014 MINI Cooper S Hardtop 5-door74
2015 MINI John Cooper Works ALL4 Paceman64
2014 MINI Cooper S74
MINI Paceman Cooper S69
MINI Cooper S Cabrio 67