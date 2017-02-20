autoevolution

YouTuber Mods Porsche 911 To Run Doom On Its Multimedia Screen, It's Insane

 
Playing vintage games has become a sort of a trend these days, and big businesses have entered the field with products to match the new requirements.
Nintendo launched a console last year that allowed you to play all of their classic titles without owning the original model, and this is just the first example that comes to mind.

Just like fashion, the gaming industry often looks back, and so does the automotive industry. People want to try the things that were popular some years ago, and experience them in today’s reality.

Doom, the first-person shooter that has probably claimed a spot in the heart of any youngster who played it in the ‘90s, is one of the most popular games that deserve another match in the modern age.

We have seen people play it on desktop printers and even Apple Watches, but a leisure browsing of YouTube has put us in front of a guy that managed to play Doom in a Porsche 911.

Instead of using a console, his smartphone, or a third-party device, Matt Swarthout made a tutorial on his YouTube channel on how to play Doom on a Porsche 911’s multimedia unit.

Vexal, as he is known on Reddit, explained that he found it easy to install and play Doom in a 2017 Porsche 911 Cabriolet because the car has a diagnostic interface that is easy to access, just like many other modern models possess.

Along with a CD of the original Doom game, Matt used an USB stick that had the role of accessing the vehicle’s “secret” diagnostics menu. He says that you do not require any engineering experience to use it, but we advise caution if you are interested in replicating his attempt.

Unfortunately, instead of being able to select user-designated controls, the game ran with the essential functions of the vehicle. The steering wheel made you go left or right in the arena, and the gear shifter switched the weapons.

It is important to remark that the mod was tested and filmed on privately owned areas, so nobody else was put at risk during this gaming session.

Do not try this at home no matter the circumstances. If this worked in the parking lot, with the car sitting still, it would have been a great addition. Otherwise, it is just dangerous.

