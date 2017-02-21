Artist Mixes LEGO Posche 911 GT3 RS, Real 911 in Amazing iPhone Perspective Pic

You don't even have to be a Porschephille or a LEGO aficionado to fall for the technical charms of the toymaker's 1:8 scale 911 GT3 RS. And we are now here to give you a new reason to develop a soft spot for the big boy toy.





A post shared by Kevin McCauley (@capturingthemachine) on Feb 9, 2017 at 12:41pm PST Content generator Kevin McCauley, who is a photographer, graphic designer, and emoji creator, couldn't help but dream about bringing the LEGO GT3 RS to the street once he got his hands on the kit, as he explains on his Instagram account.The artist decided to pair the not-just-a-toy, which costs $299, with an actual Neunelfer, namely a 1980 911 3.0 SC. It's worth noting the man stuck to his iPhone for the perspective play you see above."I've been wanting to take this photo ever since I got my hands on (and completed) the stunning Lego Technic 911 GT3 RS! I talked about the kit in a previous post, but they really nailed it. If you love cars, Porsche, or engineering, I strongly suggest you check it out. I was clearly enthused enough about it to be laying on the ground, repositioning a real car and a 1:8 Lego car multiple times to get this shot!" Kevin explains on the said social media account.As you can imagine, when you get to spend some time with a 911, it's only natural to get carried away with shooting the rear-engined delight in all sorts of scenarios, hence the photo variety waiting for you at the bottom of the page.We can't help but wonder what's next - perhaps a 1:1 scale LEGO GT3 RS. This might seem like a crazy concept, but, given the otherworldly level reached by the Zuffenhausen realm these days (remember the Porsche 911-chopping rat rod we showed you over the weekend?), we could expect to see a real life plastic-fantastic Rennsport Neunelfer one day.