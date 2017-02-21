autoevolution

Artist Mixes LEGO Posche 911 GT3 RS, Real 911 in Amazing iPhone Perspective Pic

 
21 Feb 2017, 12:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
You don't even have to be a Porschephille or a LEGO aficionado to fall for the technical charms of the toymaker's 1:8 scale 911 GT3 RS. And we are now here to give you a new reason to develop a soft spot for the big boy toy.
Content generator Kevin McCauley, who is a photographer, graphic designer, and emoji creator, couldn't help but dream about bringing the LEGO GT3 RS to the street once he got his hands on the kit, as he explains on his Instagram account.

The artist decided to pair the not-just-a-toy, which costs $299, with an actual Neunelfer, namely a 1980 911 3.0 SC. It's worth noting the man stuck to his iPhone for the perspective play you see above.

"I've been wanting to take this photo ever since I got my hands on (and completed) the stunning Lego Technic 911 GT3 RS! I talked about the kit in a previous post, but they really nailed it. If you love cars, Porsche, or engineering, I strongly suggest you check it out. I was clearly enthused enough about it to be laying on the ground, repositioning a real car and a 1:8 Lego car multiple times to get this shot!" Kevin explains on the said social media account.

As you can imagine, when you get to spend some time with a 911, it's only natural to get carried away with shooting the rear-engined delight in all sorts of scenarios, hence the photo variety waiting for you at the bottom of the page.

We can't help but wonder what's next - perhaps a 1:1 scale LEGO GT3 RS. This might seem like a crazy concept, but, given the otherworldly level reached by the Zuffenhausen realm these days (remember the Porsche 911-chopping rat rod we showed you over the weekend?), we could expect to see a real life plastic-fantastic Rennsport Neunelfer one day.


 

A post shared by Kevin McCauley (@capturingthemachine) on Feb 16, 2017 at 9:10am PST



 

A post shared by Kevin McCauley (@capturingthemachine) on Feb 19, 2017 at 1:00pm PST



 

A post shared by Kevin McCauley (@capturingthemachine) on Feb 13, 2017 at 2:36pm PST



 

A post shared by Kevin McCauley (@capturingthemachine) on Feb 10, 2017 at 2:03pm PST



 

A post shared by Kevin McCauley (@capturingthemachine) on Feb 9, 2017 at 12:41pm PST

Porsche 911 lego porsche 911 gt3 rs Lego pic of the day Porsche cool
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86