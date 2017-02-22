autoevolution

Ultraviolet Blue Porsche 911 GT3 RS Shows Up for Sale in San Diego, Almost New

 
22 Feb 2017, 16:16 UTC ·
by
Getting your hands on a Porsche 911 GT3 RS is easier said than done, which is why the used-but-actually-new side of the market can be a brilliant way to quench your Rennsport thirst.
The most recent example of this comes from the Neunelfer we're here to show you, with the 911 having recently shown up for grabs over in California.

The rear-engined coupe is dressed in Ultraviolet Blue, one of the most popular hues for a GT3 RS, but, when talking about such a car, the mileage is a detail that's perhaps more important than the color.

Potential buyers have no reason to fret, as this 911 is as good as new. To be more precise, the odometer of the machine only shows 140 miles.

The rear-engined animal can be found in San Diego, California and the time has come to discuss the pricing of this adventure.

The GT3 RS is offered for $269,000 and, to get an idea of what this means, we'll mention two aspects. We'll start by reminding you that this 911 derivative comes with a MSRP of $175,000.

However, nobody buys a GT3 RS in base spec, with the Porsche optional extras list being one of the most tempting in the industry. This particular example comes with a respectable list of options, from the 18-way power sport seats and the adaptive LED headlights, to the extended fuel tank and the all-important front axle lift system (you do want to be able to use your 911 GT3 RS on the street, don't you?).

The Sport Chrono Package is also present, while the painted air vent slats are here to make you feel special.

At the time when this article was published, the ad for this Rennsport Neunelfer had 58 views, so you might want to hurry if you're considering adorning your garage with such a track-friendly machine.
