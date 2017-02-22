autoevolution

Lava Orange Porsche 911 R with Orange Stripes Looks Like a Giant Piece of Candy

 
We're here to discuss a special kind of candy, one that doesn't make you fat, but could actually allow you to lose weight. We are, of course, talking about eye candy, which, on this occasion, is provided by a 2017 Porsche 911 R.
The three-pedal Neunelfer you can see in these images might think it's a GT3 RS. After all, Lava Orange, the main hue of the rear-engined coupe, was the launch color of the Rennsport Neunelfer.

As for the stripe color choice of this Zuffenhausen machine, we're also dealing with a shade of orange. Of course, this second hue is also found on the decals on the sides of the vehicle.

The result is a 911 R like no other we've seen before and, as those of you tuned into our Porsche stories know, we've zoomed in on plenty of Rs ever since the Porsche was brought to the world at the Geneva Motor Show, almost one year ago.

And this unique spec makes us think of the big picture - the German automaker is only bringing 991 examples of the clutch special to the world and there's a serious chance that two owners accidentally meeting at the traffic lights won't have to complain about similar spec.

If you have the financial potential to get your hands on a Porsche 911 R, but didn't have the chance to do so, the speculation market might have something for you.

Nevertheless, you might be required to pay more than double the MRSP of the machine, with those willing to make easy money on such a Neunelfer coming up with infuriating prices - here's an example that ilustrates the lunacy that is the Porsche 911 R speculation market.

We'll remind you that most 911 Rs were acquired by 918 Spyder owners, who had the privilege to start configuring the beast from its $184,900 MSRP.


 

Tried to think of something witty that starts with an M to go with Monday, but screw it; here's a PTS Lava Orange 911R that one of our amazing clients ordered. #porsche #porschecentreedmonton #911r #911 #lavaorange #yegcars #racecar

A post shared by Mike Tennese (@mtennese) on Jan 23, 2017 at 10:53am PST



 

This car can't stick around long enough! #911r #911 #porsche #porschecentreedmonton #lavaorange #yegcars

A post shared by Mike Tennese (@mtennese) on Jan 27, 2017 at 11:04am PST

