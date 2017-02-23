Drift Toy 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S Gets Sideways-Friendly Wheel Alignment

autoevolution

23 Feb 2017
Certain owners of the Porsche 911 Turbo S feel the need to add some extra spice to the uber-neutral character of the twin-turbo supercar and we're here with the latest example of such a monster.
Not too many cars that have outputs starting with a "5", as is the case with the 580 hp Neunelfer, manage to deliver performance numbers as stunning as those of the Zuffenhausen machine. For one thing, the 911 Turbo S can beat its 918 Spyder big brother, as well as the LaFerrari to the 50 mph mark, as demonstrated in a Motor Trend test.

So there's no denying that the rear-engined animal can punch way above its weight. As for the character-altering moves we mentioned in the intro, the ones packed by the 991.2 model we're here to show you belong to the small-change-big-effect kind.

The Porscha has been massaged by GMG Racing, a Californian specialist that brews its tuning solutions on the racetrack. The tech side of the transformation starts with a WC-Sport Exhaust, so the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six at the rear of the supercar can now fully express its aural feelings and emotions.

The 911 now talks to the asphalt via a set of BBS FI-R wheels, with the thin-spoke styling of the rollers allowing us to get a good look at the overly capable PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware of the speed demon.

More importantly, the vehicle received a custom wheel alignment - from the factory, the Turbo S comes with an alignment that introduces an initial understeer phase, as an obvious safety net. And the changes seen here mean this Neunelfer is no longer shy when it comes to showing its rear-engined character.

To stand out even among its own breed, this Porsche 911 Turbo S has been gifted with a matte black wrap, while a few yellow elements bring a strong contrast that draws even more attention to the 991.2 beast.
