This Motorcycle Helmet Rain Wiper Can Now Be Ordered Online

Those of you who see this system for the first time wondering what the heck it is, the answer is simple. Rain Pal is basically a rain wiper for any helmet out there that comes with a visor.How does it gets fixed to the visor, you ask? The Rain Pal is supplied with super strong adhesive tape which sticks to your upper visor part. Don’t worry, you can take the wiper system down when you wish, because the sticky tape holds a mounting bracket in place to which the rest of the device gets clamped.Power is supplied by a built-in 5,000 mAh battery, and you can control the Rain Pal either by a button placed on the device itself or via a button placed on the handlebar that is connected to the system via Bluetooth.The wipers are detachable for replacement and can even be had with some special tensioners to control the amount of pressure they put on the lid. Whatever the case, the company says you don’t really need to worry about muck and grit that can scratch your visor, as the system works pretty much like a wiper glove.Rain Pal is said to be able to hold on to your helmet up to a maximum speed of 160 km/h (99 mph), but if you manage to ride that fast in the rain, droplets on your shield aren’t the problem.The system works very well at slow speed, when droplets aren’t getting blown away by the wind, so it makes perfect sense to have it mounted when riding in the city.Rain Pal can be ordered online, and it’s offered for around $100, with prices slightly differing from country to country. The company also offers several optional features like a video camera and a jet wash nozzle for the system.