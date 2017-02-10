People Say This Is The Best Aftermarket Radio For Your Touring Bike

autoevolution

Although I still don’t understand why you would need an audio system on your motorcycle if you can’t even hear your engine at highway speeds, and blasting it in the city traffic would make you look like a knob, this aftermarket unit here was voted the best tool in the business.
At the V-Twin Expo this year in Cincinnati, Ohio, ASA Electronics showcased their HD1BT650 Harley-Davidson direct replacement sound system and stole the show. The system represents the company’s broad engineering capabilities by being specifically designed to meet the intricate requirements needed to fit as a direct replacement piece.

“This national award validates ASA Electronics as a leader in V-Twin audio technology. ASA, in its quest to be the best, continues to push the boundaries for motorcycle audio,” Mark Wojtys, HD industry manager at ASA Electronics said.

The HD1BT650 includes a direct replacement for the factory Harley-Davidson stereo. It is truly a plug ‘n’ play design that has the exact same footprint and wiring connection as the factory stereo. The 6.5-inch speakers in this kit come with an adaptor that allows for larger speakers and bigger base, with the same, convenient plug and play design.

The unit is rated for 200 watts maximum power while being fitted with a waterproof face and rear chassis. It features Bluetooth connectivity, iPod/iPhone control and charging through rear USB input and works with the factory handlebar controls.

Complementing the head unit are the two speakers, each offering 60 watts (30W RMS), bridged/suspended dome tweeter, 3 ohms impedance and 73 Hz to 20 kHz usable frequency response.

If you haven’t heard of the company before, ASA Electronics has been designing and manufacturing mobile electronic products for the marine, RV, power-sports, agricultural, construction, commercial vehicle and bus industries since 1977.

ASA’s proprietary brands are Jensen, Jensen Marine, Jensen Heavy Duty, Marine Audio, Voyager and Advent Air. The company is also a distributor in specialty markets for SiriusXM Satellite Radio and Polk Ultramarine products.
