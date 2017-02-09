autoevolution

Harley-Davidson Introduces 2017 Road King Special

 
9 Feb 2017, 15:37 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
American bike maker Harley-Davidson just upgraded its 2017 range with yet another cool model that keeps on with the tradition but adds a dash of modern style. We’re talking about the Road King Special, which is now darker and meaner than before.
Starting with the heart of the cruiser, the Road King Special is powered by the new Milwaukee-Eight V-twin engine. You should also note this is the first Harley-Davidson model to come with a blacked-out engine.

And that’s not everything that is black on the bike, as the new Road King Special ditched all chrome parts and trimmings in favor of matte black or gray, making it look more supple and meaner.

As H-D describes “you can see it coming from a mile away. Big and dramatic like a locomotive rolling through a train yard at midnight. Blacked-out from its headlight nacelle front forks and new wheels to its powerful Milwaukee-Eight engine, headers and exhaust.”

The bike comes with a low-profile fender, low-mount license plate, and trim-fitting saddlebags. It also sits a bit lower than the standard model with the seat height measuring 26.4 inches, compared to 28.2 inches from before, and is 10 pounds lighter.

“The Road King is our biggest bike without a fairing, and it’s a really unique riding experience,” said Brad Richards, successor to Willie G. Davidson and head of styling and design. “You kind of feel like you’re on a locomotive with that big nacelle kind of haunching out over the front wheel. The visceral experience of riding the bike is really unique, and it’s pure Road King. Through redesigning the bike we got invigorated about the Road King again and we wanted to strip FL back down to its essence.”

The launch color of the new Road Kind Special is an interesting Olive Gold shade that perfectly matches the dark appearance of the bike. In this configuration, you have to fork out $22,449. You will pay the same on the Charcoal Denim, while the Vivid Black costs $21,999 and the Hard Candy Custom Hot Rod Flake is $21,399.
harley-davidson road king Harley-Davidson cruiser power cruiser neo-retro
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78