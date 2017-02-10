autoevolution

Indian Motorcycle Introducing New Bike Accessories For 2017

 
Indian Motorcycle has updated its 2017 model lineup, and along with that comes a line of new accessories for each customer to customize his or her new acquisition.
One of the coolest additions are the new rider floorboards for the Indian Scout, specially created to look great while also offering long-trip comfort. The new floorboards easily install in place of the pegs and provide a larger, comfortable perch for the biker’s feet.

Another great addition for the Scout are the 1920 Beach Bars offering a timeless custom style as well as a comfortable reach to the upper controls. They give the bike a distinctive look, taking it back to the early days of the original model.

Or, if you want your ride to look more aggressive, you can opt for the new drag bar, which will also transform your riding position intro a more tucked one. And since we are here, you can keep the wind away from your head using the 1901 low fly windshield, featuring a streamlined styling and a dark tint along with the “1901” graphic on the edge.

If you want more protection, the bigger Flare Windshield can effectively block wind and rain to enhance your ride and comfort. The piece comes with a stylish chrome trimming along with Indian Motorcycle branding. It is available for most cruisers in the range.

A premium new leather seat lets a tall rider stretch out in comfort for greater riding enjoyment. The seat positions the operator two inches farther back and it is also fitted with a heating element for when the weather gets cold.

Moreover, you can give your bike a makeover using the Billet Style Collection, which includes stylized aluminum covers for the stator, primary, ignition, and thermostat, as well as a set of muffler tips.

All these and much more can be found now at your local Indian Motorcycle dealership.
