autoevolution

Honda Africa Twin Gets New Handlebar Risers From HeliBars

 
8 Feb 2017, 16:45 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
The Honda Africa Twin was sure not intended for small riders and Richard Hammond successfully put that into perspective. That’s why taller riders might want to fit it with handlebar risers to keep their arms in a more relaxed position. And HeliBars is happy to announce it recently launched such a product.
HeliBars’ taller and specially offset Tour Performance Handlebar Risers for the 2017 Africa Twin ADV bike elevate its handlebar 1-1/4 inch and move its grips 5/8 inch towards the rider. The combination creates an optimal stand-up riding posture for better control in off-road and increased comfort on long trips.

The product simply replaces the stock pieces, without needing to modify anything. The risers are made from 6061 aluminum and are finished in a tough, UV-resistant silver powder coating that matches the bar mounts on the bike.

Another good thing to know is that these risers are said to work equally well with the motorcycle’s seat in its high or low position, and it doesn’t matter if you have the manual or the DCT version. The parts are designed to integrate with all original components, including the hydraulic clutch and brake hoses.

HeliBars will also offer you a comprehensive step-by-step install instructions along with clear and accurate photos of the process so you can do the whole operation at home in about an hour using no special tools. The kit also comes with longer, zinc-plated bolts to fix the risers in place.

The product is priced at $129 and can be purchased directly from the company’s website, Western Powersports or other select motorcycle dealerships.

Being in the business for 30 years, HeliBars’ products are engineered, tested and manufactured in Cornish, Maine and are guaranteed to satisfy your needs. A one-year warranty is included with every purchase, and you can return it back in 30 days if you’re not satisfied with the way they suit you or your bike.
bike accessories Honda motorcycles honda africa twin off-road
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our CADILLAC Testdrives:

2015 Cadillac Escalade73
2014 CADILLAC XTS71