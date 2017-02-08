Honda Africa Twin Gets New Handlebar Risers From HeliBars

The Honda Africa Twin was sure not intended for small riders and Richard Hammond successfully put that into perspective
. That’s why taller riders might want to fit it with handlebar risers to keep their arms in a more relaxed position. And HeliBars is happy to announce it recently launched such a product.
HeliBars’ taller and specially offset Tour Performance Handlebar Risers for the 2017 Africa Twin
ADV bike elevate its handlebar 1-1/4 inch and move its grips 5/8 inch towards the rider. The combination creates an optimal stand-up riding posture for better control in off-road and increased comfort on long trips.
The product simply replaces the stock pieces, without needing to modify anything. The risers are made from 6061 aluminum and are finished in a tough, UV-resistant silver powder coating that matches the bar mounts on the bike.
Another good thing to know is that these risers are said to work equally well with the motorcycle’s seat in its high or low position, and it doesn’t matter if you have the manual or the DCT version. The parts are designed to integrate with all original components, including the hydraulic clutch and brake hoses.
HeliBars will also offer you a comprehensive step-by-step install instructions along with clear and accurate photos of the process so you can do the whole operation at home in about an hour using no special tools. The kit also comes with longer, zinc-plated bolts to fix the risers in place.
The product is priced at $129 and can be purchased directly from the company’s website, Western Powersports or other select motorcycle dealerships.
Being in the business for 30 years, HeliBars’ products are engineered, tested and manufactured in Cornish, Maine and are guaranteed to satisfy your needs. A one-year warranty is included with every purchase, and you can return it back in 30 days if you’re not satisfied with the way they suit you or your bike.