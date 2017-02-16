New Lightweight Lithium-Ion Battery And Charger From BPC

Be it for saving weight or enjoying a hassle-free experience, motorcyclists are more inclined towards getting a lithium-ion battery
for their bikes. Ballistic Performance Components (BPC) just released a new model and is offering it with a special bonus.
BPC just announced the introduction of its new EVO Power System, a lightweight lithium-ion starter battery system with everything required to charge, maintain, and monitor the EVO3 battery.
As mentioned, the core of the new pack is the EVO3 battery, which is claimed by the company to be the best of its kind. It is available in thirty different combinations of size, capacity, and terminal location.
“Left unattended, with nothing drawing from the Ballistic EVO battery, our customers can expect a static discharge rate of less than 10% over a 12-month period,”
BPC Sales Director Chip Spalding said. “This is incredibly efficient. The problem is most modern power sports vehicles have some parasitic draw from the battery when the switch is off. This parasitic draw kills batteries in power sports vehicles. Traditional trickle chargers of questionable quality are simply not up to the task of maintaining advanced lithium-ion batteries.”
To solve the problem, the EVO Power System includes the Ballistic Optimate 1 Lithium Charger and the EVO Health Monitor.
“Our solution is a partnership with industry leader TecMate to provide the ultra-high quality Optimate 1 Lithium charger and state of the art EVO Health Monitor with our EVO3 Battery at an incredible value of 25% of the cost of buying the products individually. Everything the customer needs to get maximum power and battery life from the EVO Battery,”
Chip added.
The Optimate 1 Lithium Charger is a fully automatic battery charger
specially designed to handle the Ballistic EVO battery and is also safe for 24/7 long-term, unsupervised usage. On the other hand, the EVO Health Monitor mounts outside the battery box and gives the user a LED indication of when the battery is charged, discharger, over discharged, or over charged.