Mexico Blue Porsche 911 R with White Stripes Lands in California, Is a Stunner

 
27 Feb 2017, 19:21 UTC ·
We love keeping a close eye on the Porsche 911 R and we're here to show you the latest incarnation of the three-pedal special to have landed in the US.
The famous Mexico Blue shade is the one covering this rear-engined coupe, with the white stripes found on the top and the sides of the supercar creating a strong contrast.

The Neunelfer also seems to pack a few visible carbon elements, such as the mirror caps, so we're actually dealing with a triple-finish scheme.

As far as we know, this is the first Mexico Blue 2017 Porsche 911 R that has arrived in the US, with the vehicle having been delivered to Porsche of Fremont last week - the image we have here shows the 500 hp machine in the Californian dealership.

It's not difficult to imagine that such a Zuffenhausen delight packs plenty of Porsche Exclusive goodies, with the CXX options on the car, such as the stripes and side decals, having reportedly taken a toll of over $17,000 - we'll remind you the 911 R came with a MSRP of 184,900.

Here's to hoping that this Neunelfer ends up among those Porsches that sweep enthusiasts off their feet at Cars and Coffee events. It's worth noting that, over the past year or so, we've seen more and more carmakers and vloggers urging owners of such special machines to put miles on their beasts instead of giving them the garage queen treatment.

The German automaker is only bringing 991 units of the 911 R to the world and we've shown you tons of examples so far, with one of them being the personal car of Andreas Preuninger, the man helming Porsche's GT division. And we're not planning to stop anything soon.

P.S.: If you think the Porsche 911 R we have here looks striking, you should check out the example dressed in Maritime Blue, with Spring Yellow stripes.


 

