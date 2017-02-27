Mexico Blue Porsche 911 R with White Stripes Lands in California, Is a Stunner

We love keeping a close eye on the Porsche 911 R and we're here to show you the latest incarnation of the three-pedal special to have landed in the US.





The Neunelfer also seems to pack a few visible carbon elements, such as the mirror caps, so we're actually dealing with a triple-finish scheme.



As far as we know, this is the first Mexico Blue 2017 Porsche 911 R that has arrived in the US, with the vehicle having been delivered to Porsche of Fremont last week - the image we have here shows the 500 hp machine in the Californian dealership.



It's not difficult to imagine that such a Zuffenhausen delight packs plenty of Porsche Exclusive goodies, with the CXX options on the car, such as the stripes and side decals, having reportedly taken a toll of over $17,000 - we'll remind you the 911 R came with a MSRP of 184,900.



Here's to hoping that this Neunelfer ends up among those



The German automaker is only bringing 991 units of the 911 R to the world and we've shown you tons of examples so far, with one of them being the



P.S.: If you think the Porsche 911 R we have here looks striking, you should check out the





