Green Carbon Pagani Huayra BC with Orange Details Is an Instagram Sensation

27 Feb 2017, 19:32 UTC
With the Geneva Motor Show just around the corner, the time has come to discuss a velocity monster that has been introduced at least year's edition of the Swiss event, namely the Pagani Huayra Benny Caiola. The Italian automaker is only bringing twenty units of the BC to the world and you are now treated with one of the wildest-looking examples.
Instagram user gregb23 has recently taken delivery of his Huayra BC, with the color and material spec of the beast being nothing short of breathtaking.

Those who follow the social media-savvy aficionados are already familiar with the Italian's passion for the hue mix involving a green base with orange details and his brand spanking new Pagani follows this theme.

Heck, this V12 beast would stand out just as much without the striking orange bits, as the green carbon is something that sticks with you well past bedtime.

Fortunately, this is one of those supercar collectors who likes to drive the hell out of his machines, so we'll get to see this bewitching Huayra BC in all sorts of scenarios.

In fact, the images to your right, which come from Shmee150 and show the Huayra BC at its birthplace in San Cesario sul Panaro, are accompanied by the driving adventure pic below, delivered by the owner. And, as you can see in the Italian countryside image below, the odometer on this twin-turbo machine has already started rolling.

Pagani may have released the Huayra Roadster meanwhile, which packs 764 ponies and 738 lb-ft, being more potent that the coupe, but we'll remind you that the BC badges mean the AMG-delivered heart of the machine churns out 789 hp and 811 lb-ft.

P.S.: In case you're wondering how the hue mix seen here looks on other go-fast contraptions, we've added another pic at the bottom of the page, one that shows the collector's Ferrari 599XX Evo customer racecar.


 

