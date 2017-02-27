autoevolution

This Airplane Pilot Showed his Dodge Viper Tattoo to Ralph Gilles

 
27 Feb 2017
by
Fiat Chrysler's design chief, Ralph Gilles, is one of the most social media-savvy executives in the automotive industry and the styling specialist's latest Instagram tale brings us back to the days when he was the head of the SRT brand.
As you can imagine, Ralph's job means he spends quite a lot of time in the air and, given his online charisma, the episodes that sees him being recognized are not few.

The latest tale of the sort saw the designer being approached by an airplane pilot who seems to be a huge fan of the Viper.

In fact, the notion of "huge fan" doesn't seem to cover the man's passion for the Dodge supercar - that's the conclusion you come to when the guy's left shoulder is covered in a generous tattoo that accomodates the logos of all three Viper generations we've met so far - die-hard Viper aficionados will tell you that there are actually five generations, since they also count the revised incarnations of the first and second comings of the supercar.

Since some of you might be in a hurry, we'll mention a few other aspects from the comments section of Ralph's Instagram post, which you can find at the bottom of the page.

First of all, Chris Poole, the V10-loving pilot that started this story, has a private Instagram account.

Secondly, one of the most internet-famous names that commented on the photo is Samuel Hubinette. You know, the racing driver who commissioned a Lamborghini Huracan drift car and, together with his wife, put the thing through its sideways paces in the parking lot of a Lamborghini dealership.

With the Dodge Viper production ending this year, here's to hoping the rumors about a next-generation model using a modular platform end up giving this pilot a reason to update his tattoo.


 

Once in a while I get recognized when I travel. This awesome & friendly Pilot called me by name & turns out he is a #Viper super fan 3 Gen Tats and all! OýOýOý#mademyday

A post shared by @ralphgilles on Feb 24, 2017 at 10:35am PST

Dodge Viper supercar cool Dodge lol
 
