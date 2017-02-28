autoevolution

Lamborghini Huracan RWD Barely Ties Porsche 911 Carrera S in Sport Auto Test

 
28 Feb 2017, 17:18 UTC ·
by
The Lamborghini Huracan RWD Coupe has recently been put through its paces on the track, as part of German magazine Sport Auto's Best Handling Car 2017 test. And while the rear-only Raging Bull did set a lap time, this wasn't all that hot.
The battle took place on the L'Anneau Du Rhin French track and saw the 580 hp mid-engined exotic setting a lap time of 1:00,6. To put this into perspective, we'll mention that the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine's time matches that of the Porsche 911 Carrera S.

You don't even need to compare the specs of the two go-fast machines to figure out that the Huracan's time will disappoint many enthusiasts. But we'll do it anyway.

When it comes to the power-to-weight ratio, the Lamborghini crushes the Zuffenhausen coupe, as we're talking about 2.7 kg per hp vs. 3.7 kilos for each pony. And, despite the torque premium brought by the turbocharged revolution of the 991.2 Neunelfer revamp, the 3.8-liter flat-six of the Porscha falls ways behind of the Lambo's naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 in the torque department (think: 325lb-ft /440 Nm vs. 398 lb-ft/540 Nm).

It's no secret that, while the all-wheel-drive Huracan can give its competitors a run for their money, the rear-wheel-drive incarnations of the Lamborghini aren't as sharp as their rivals and now we know the lap time difference.

It's worth noting that the two cars were driven on the same day, with the one behind the wheel being the magazine's Uwe Sener. And since the German publication is an authority when it comes to lap times (many of the Nurburgring numbers used in those fierce comparos come from Sport Auto), we can trust the results of this test.

We'll cut Lamborghini a bit of slack, though, since the automaker is currently in the process of giving the Huracan line-up plenty of upgrades. From the recent nomenclature change, which was introduced by the Huracan RWD Spyder, to the upcoming Huracan Performante, which could set a new Nurburgring production car lap record, the changes are as varied as they get. Hopefully, it won't take too long until the Raging Bulls also ups the ante on the rear-wheel-drive front.

Until then, you can check out the run of the Huracan LP580-2 (this is the old nameplate of the supercar) in the first clip below, while the video underneath it shows the 911 Carrera S doing its thing on the said French track.



