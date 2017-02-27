Lamborghini Huracan, Porsche 911 GT3, Audi R8 Do Blitz Street Race in California

By now, anybody who's spent enough time on the internet knows how a street race looks like. On many such occasions, the level of horsepower involved is only matched by the egos of those behind the wheel, so it's easy for people to get carried away and take things to insanely dangerous speeds.





Some street races are longer than others, though, and the one we're here to show you belongs to the kind that is over in a few breaths.We're looking at a three-way public road sprint, one that brings together no less than 1,625 hp, coming from three contraptions. The speed demons that put on this stunt are a Porsche 911 GT3, the PDK kind, a current generation Audi R8 V10 and a Lamborghini Huracan , which comes in "standard" 610 hp, all-wheel-drive form.The three beasts come from California and while the police in the state doesn't exactly goes easy on drivers who engage in such races, the participants went for a blitz approach.In fact, this is what sets the street race apart from most events of its kind, as the machines barely got to third gear. Still, while the take-off phase was rather tight, there was enough time for the result to be far from the photo finish kind.The speed demons went for the classic one-two-three horn start and it looks like the procedure was accurate enough - many races of the sort are affected by the the fact that the driver who works the horn ends up jumping the start.This adventure comes from a YouTube channel dubbed RichKidsTV and this moniker perfectly describes the way in which things go during the shenanigan. As such, if you're willing to skip the usual attitude that accompanies such type of vlogging, you can skip to the 4:10 point of the video for the race.