760 HP Mercedes-AMG GT Sets New Quarter-Mile Record in Abu Dhabi

The Mercedes-AMG GT is not grabbing headlines the way it did when it came out. We decided to change that with a video about the fastest tuned version in the world.

PP-Performance is rapidly turning into a drag racing specialist forcars. They even make some sick SUVs, but the GT S kept things light in the weight department and overpowered under the hood.During the shooting of this video, the car did a 10.5 second quarter mile pass with a trap speed of 217.59 km/h. Boy, those Abu Dhabi people can make a great track, but they can't settle on a measuring system. However, it set a new world record of 10.2 seconds only moments before that.You're looking at a bucking bronco of a GT that even uses methanol injection in addition to the custom, downpipes, and turbochargers.But if that sounds like an intense, unreliable mixture to you, PP-Performance is only too glad to show you something else. They have been working on the GT S since 2015, after all.A simple upgrade of the ECU is said to free up another 100 horsepower for a total of 610 PS and 765Nm (564 lb-ft). That's enough to get you to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds and on to a supercar-like top speed of 324km/h (201mph).The engine tuning will only set you back about $3,300. And since this is a much more expensive car, most customers also opt for the custom air filter and catless sports exhaust kit, trading $3,000 for 33 more ponies.During the video, you might also notice a killer G500 4x4 which almost looks tall enough to let the GT S slide under. However, the Lamborghini Huracan towards the end, the one with the Russian flag on the engine cover, should have your attention, because it too set a new world record.A company called Gosha Turbo Tech put together a 1026 horsepower monster that managed to blitz the Yas Marina straight in 8.65 seconds at a top speed of 258.99 km/h. Yes, it has twin turbochargers.