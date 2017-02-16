Nissan GT-R Alpha X Package Is a 7s Customer Car, Makes Stunning 1/4-Mile Debut

Until a few years ago, the natural order of the NIssan GT-R drag racing world was simple: developer cars set the pace, thus inspiring customers to order machines that sat behind the first. However, AMS Performance took a different path (more on that below) and, as a result, the Illinois-based company is now introducing the 7s GT-R customer car.





AMS Performance happens to have brought the R35 GT-R quarter-mile racing record back to the U.S. in November last year and the beast used to achieve the feat was the Alpha G, a customer vehicle.The Alpha G can play the 1,320 feet game in as little as 7.14s, while the newcomer we're here to discuss, a package that wears the Alpha X name, gets close to such numbers.The 2017 GT-R World Cup, an event that took place earlier this month at Florida's Palm Beach International Raceway, saw the debut of the X package, with three pumped-up Godzillas pulling low-7s runs."They say 7 is the luckiest number, but there wasn’t any luck involved in getting not one, not two, but all three new “Alpha X” cars into the 7’s at their first debut event. It took hard work, intense planning, long hours, an iron will, and an extremely dedicated team to pull this off," the tuner explained.The hefty turbos included in the Alpha X package don't fit the factory location and have thus been moved to the nose of the beast, following the example set by the Alpha G. We should also note that the X model is powered by the tuner's billet aluminum engine block.AMS Performance promised it would deliver the full details of the Alpha X soon and we'll return to the topic as soon as we get our hands on them. For one thing, an output of 2,500 ponnies or even more would be only normal.The Alpha G, which is aiming to prevent its GT-R quarter-mile world record from going back to Bahrain's Ekanoo Racing, delivered a new personal best at the said event, pulling a 7.12s run at 213 mph.