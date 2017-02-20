LaFerrari vs. Porsche 918 Spyder Amateur Drag Race Shook the San Antonio Raceway

autoevolution

Visiting you local drag strip, even as a spectator, is a bit like playing the roulette wheel, as you never know what luck can bring you. You should know that jackpots can get extremely juicy, as is the case with the hybrid hypercar brawl that took place at the San Antonio Raceway over the weekend.
The amateur race swept the entire audience off its feet, as a Ferrari LaFerrari and a Porsche 918 Spyder lined up next to each other. Oh, and we must also mention that, as an eye-pleasing coincidence, both velocity monsters came dressed in white - we'll tip our keyboard to Redditor 4thAndLong, who was there racing his claimed 881 RWHP Ram 2500 and brought this adventure to our attention.

Since the mediocre quality of the footage doesn't allow you to see the numbers delivered at the 1,320 feet point, we'll mention the 918 Spyder pulled a 10.4s run at 140 mph, while the Prancing Horse was a bit slower, but did manage to deliver a slightly higher trap speed.

The results seem only natural if we factor in the first Holy Trinity drag race that saw the LaF, the 918 Spyder and the McLaren P1 sprinting together in the UK back in 2015.

If, however, we look at magazine testing, we'll notice that the Porsche 918 Spyder can complete the 1,320 feet task in as little as 9.8 seconds, while the LaFerrari can play the quarter-mile game in just 9.5 seconds.

Judging the differences between the two kinds of results can be tricky. On the one hand, the 918 Spyder's all-paw starts advantage is countered by the Ferrari's superior power-to-weight ratio (we're talking 2.1 vs. 1.7 kg/hp). On the other hand, Ferrari has a history of... slightly massaged press cars, hence the difficulties with staying objective.

In the end, we must keep in mind that numbers are just the tip of the hypercar iceberg, as, for instance, the LaFerrari is able to drift like none of the two competitors mentioned above can.

The first video below allows you to get a starting line view of the race, while the second one takes you right inside the cockpit of the LaF - you can jump to the 9:00 point for this clash of titans.



