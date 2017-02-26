3,000 HP Nissan GT-R Nearly Flies Off Dyno while Testing for 6s 1/4-Mile Record

The battle for the Nissan GT-R quarter-mile world record is now fiercer than ever, with at least two US developers and a Bahrain-based one fighting to bring the R35 into the 6s arena. And the adventures that take place behind the scenes of this velocity war can be as engaging as the runs that usually get all the attention.





Case in point with the dyno run in the first piece of footage at the bottom of the page. The stunt you're about to see comes from Extreme Turbo Systems, the American specialist that currently holds the record for the world's quickest (elapsed time) and fastest (trap speed) Godzilla in the 1,320-feet sprint - you can check out the number-loaded image in the gallery to your right for more details on this matter.The ETS GT-R, which delivers around 3,000 ponies, has recently been strapped to the dyno, with the aim being to the the 2017 setup of the speed animal.As you'll be able to notice in the video, the Nissan acts as if its sole purpose in life is to tear apart the dyno, trying to take it down using brute force and flames.This kind of battles are defined by the overall setup of the car. It's not difficult to increase the turbo boost, but helping the rest of the powertrain keep up with the suck-squeeze-bang-blow that takes place inside the monstrously-modified V6 heart of the thing is the real challenge.ETS now has an upgraded tranny (you can find in in the image gallery) so the speed freaks are ready to put those turbos to work.The Nissan GT-R is now on its way to Orlando, Florida, where it will aim to set a new record starting tomorrow. With this car having already pulled a 7.01s run using its 2016 configuration, we're expecting an explosive announcement for next week. And since AMS Performance and Qatar's Ekanoo Racing are also gunning for the said record(s), we have plenty of action to look forward to this year.