autoevolution

3,000 HP Nissan GT-R Nearly Flies Off Dyno while Testing for 6s 1/4-Mile Record

 
26 Feb 2017, 12:42 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The battle for the Nissan GT-R quarter-mile world record is now fiercer than ever, with at least two US developers and a Bahrain-based one fighting to bring the R35 into the 6s arena. And the adventures that take place behind the scenes of this velocity war can be as engaging as the runs that usually get all the attention.
Case in point with the dyno run in the first piece of footage at the bottom of the page. The stunt you're about to see comes from Extreme Turbo Systems, the American specialist that currently holds the record for the world's quickest (elapsed time) and fastest (trap speed) Godzilla in the 1,320-feet sprint - you can check out the number-loaded image in the gallery to your right for more details on this matter.

The ETS GT-R, which delivers around 3,000 ponies, has recently been strapped to the dyno, with the aim being to the the 2017 setup of the speed animal.

As you'll be able to notice in the video, the Nissan acts as if its sole purpose in life is to tear apart the dyno, trying to take it down using brute force and flames.

This kind of battles are defined by the overall setup of the car. It's not difficult to increase the turbo boost, but helping the rest of the powertrain keep up with the suck-squeeze-bang-blow that takes place inside the monstrously-modified V6 heart of the thing is the real challenge.

ETS now has an upgraded tranny (you can find in in the image gallery) so the speed freaks are ready to put those turbos to work.

The Nissan GT-R is now on its way to Orlando, Florida, where it will aim to set a new record starting tomorrow. With this car having already pulled a 7.01s run using its 2016 configuration, we're expecting an explosive announcement for next week. And since AMS Performance and Qatar's Ekanoo Racing are also gunning for the said record(s), we have plenty of action to look forward to this year.




Nissan GT-R Nissan world record drag racing extreme
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our NISSAN Testdrives:

NISSAN GT-R 79
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 Nissan Maxima78
2016 Nissan Juke Nismo RS62
2016 Nissan GT-R81
2015 Nissan Pulsar67
2014 NISSAN Qashqai77
2014 NISSAN 370Z Roadster69
NISSAN Patrol66
NISSAN Juke65