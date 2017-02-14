Rolls-Royce Phantom vs. Toyota GT 86 Drag Race Is David and Goliath Gone Wrong

Why would anybody want to drag race a Rolls-Royce Phantom against a Toyota GT 86? The only answer we can think of has to do with silly thrills and the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, bring brings us such a brawl, seems to go down this path.





The lavish sedan packs 5.9 kilograms per hp, while



If we look at the torque figures, the difference can easily be misleading, as the 205 Nm of the GT 86 seems like a value that comes from the motorcycle realm when compared to the luxury-mandatory 720 Nm pushing that Spirit of Ecstasy towards the horizon.



However, in the quarter-mile sprint, the two are only separated by a little over half a second, with the Roller crossing the line first at 14 seconds flat.



When talking about the standing kilometer, the difference grows to a full second and we see the Goodwood vehicle completing the stunt in 25.9 seconds.



Oh, and by the way, as a fun fact, we'll mention that the two post nearly identical times for the 0 to 40 km/h (25 mph) sprint, which takes 1.7 seconds in the Toyota GT 86 and 0.1s less in the



However, things look much more brutal in the video at the bottom of the page. The race seen here involves a rolling start, with the two duking it out on an airfield in Sweden.



The



We're inviting you to head over to the "play" button below for a respectable share of giggles.



In theory, a battle between the two doesn't seem that far from the battle of David and Goliath and we'll elaborate. It all has to do with the power-to-weight ratio comparison.The lavish sedan packs 5.9 kilograms per hp, while Toyobaru burdens each of its ponies with 6.7 kilograms.If we look at the torque figures, the difference can easily be misleading, as the 205 Nm of the GT 86 seems like a value that comes from the motorcycle realm when compared to the luxury-mandatory 720 Nm pushing that Spirit of Ecstasy towards the horizon.However, in the quarter-mile sprint, the two are only separated by a little over half a second, with the Roller crossing the line first at 14 seconds flat.When talking about the standing kilometer, the difference grows to a full second and we see the Goodwood vehicle completing the stunt in 25.9 seconds.Oh, and by the way, as a fun fact, we'll mention that the two post nearly identical times for the 0 to 40 km/h (25 mph) sprint, which takes 1.7 seconds in the Toyota GT 86 and 0.1s less in the Rolls-Royce Phantom However, things look much more brutal in the video at the bottom of the page. The race seen here involves a rolling start, with the two duking it out on an airfield in Sweden.The GT 86 is used as the camera car and we must keep in mind that, given the figures above, a passenger riding in the Toyota isn't, by any means, the same thing as one taking a seat inside the Phantom.We're inviting you to head over to the "play" button below for a respectable share of giggles.