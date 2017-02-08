autoevolution

Gym Freak Buick Grand National vs Mercedes-AMG C63 S Drag Race Is a Knockout

 
When a Buick Regal Grand National and a Mercedes-AMG C63 S get together at the drag strip, many will want to bet on the first, simply thanks to its cult car aura.
While we're not sure how many bets the GN in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page gathered in its fight with the current-generation Affalterbach sedan, we can tell you the brawl was anything but tight.

Truth be told, a Grand National that finds itself in factory stock form is only valuable as a collector car, with its drag strip worth being average, since we're talking about a slab of America that needs about 14 seconds to play the 1,320 feet game.

Nevertheless, this Buick owes an important part of its reputation to its modding-friendly nature. So, when the driver of the GN lined up next to the C63 S, he probably knew what he was doing.

The Buick guy was also extremely motivated when it came to battling the German go-fast four-door, as proven by the driver's brilliant reaction time - we can't see the number, but it's enough to check out the footage of the take-off to get the point.

Interestingly, the attitude of the man occupying the driver's seat of the Mercedes-AMG C63 S seemed to be at the opposite end of the relaxation scale. For instance, while the Buick went for the mandatory burnout, the Mercedes-AMG decided to skip the tire-warming moment.

We'll refrain from dropping the times of the two machines here, since we hate ruining the giggle delivered by the clip. Speaking of which, the poor arrangement delivered at the end of the video means you'll have to guestimate the exact time of the C63.

Since we mentioned the Mercedes-AMG, we have to tell you that the twin-turbo V8 sedan is a car that, in standard trim, can complete the quarter-mile task in about 12.2 seconds. So let the sprinting games begin.

