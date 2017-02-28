autoevolution

2019 BMW i8 Spyder Spied with Soft Top, Prototype Shows Production Isn't Far

 
28 Feb 2017, 19:45 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
With its futuristic styling and its CFRP structure, the BMW i8 feels like anything but an aging machine and yet the hybrid sportscar is scheduled to receive a mid-cycle revamp. BMW has confirmed that we'll be treated with an i8 Spyder next year and we are now looking at the first professional spyshots of the open-air hybrid.
Following the Coupe-based test mules we met last year and the smartphone-snapped photos we brought you earlier this month, we can now take a better look at the 2019 BMW i8 Spyder, with the prototype seen here having been caught performing its cold weather testing duties.

All the camouflage on the test vehicle makes it difficult for us to spot the visual changes ariving with the facelift. Even so, we can focus on two key elements that come from the Spyder part of the tale.

We'll start with the roof - judging by the top itself and the layout of the elements sitting in between the side windows and the engine compartment, we're dealing with a power-folding canvas setup.

As for the humps adorning the rear section of the sportscar, these follow the design featured on the i8 Spyder concept, so we're looking at an eye-catching production promise here, one that will also bring decent rear visibility.

In the powertrain department, we've seen the Bavarian automaker upgrading the i8 Formula E safety car's battery pack from 7.1 to 10 kWh, so we can expect a serious driving range increase (think: 50 percent) for the facelifted model, be it a Coupe or a Spider.

The rumor mill goes as far as talking about an combined output boost that would take the plug-in hybrid sportscar from its current 362 hp to over 400 ponies, with tweaks being prepared for both the 1.5-liter three-cylinder mill and the electric motor powering the front axle.

BMW could also address the conservative handling criticism, delivering a more tail-happy driving mode for the i8, but it's too early to disuss such aspects.
BMW i8 Spyder BMW i8 BMW spyshots
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673