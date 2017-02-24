autoevolution

Lamborghini Huracan Gets GMG Racing Exhaust For Decibel Bull Run on the Street

 
24 Feb 2017
by
Every year, a Spanish town called Pamplona hosts an event whose name is pretty much self-explanatory: the Pamplona Bull Run. Thousands of people get together on the streets of the town with the aim of being chased by half-ton bulls and, as you can imagine, things sometimes end in a lot of pain, at least for the humans. So how can you come up with a more civilized approach to such an event without killing the fun?
One of the potential answers comes from the Lamborghini Huracan in the images found in the gallery. We're dealing with a V10 Raging Bull that has been gifted with a custom exhaust, one that allows its naturally aspirated scream to deliver tons of thrills on a generous radius.

The aftermarket hardware comes from GMG Racing, a Californian specialist that handles both street and track activities. The Huracan Sport Exhaust allows the 5.2-liter mill of the supercar introduces a power boost of 25 hp, which means the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine now delivers 635 ponies.

The custom exhaust also brings a massive diet, being about 50 lbs (make that 22 kg) lighter than the one it replaces. Given the already slim nature of the Lamborghini Huracan, that's no small feat.

"The factory exhaust note is muted at best and really does not justice to the V10 engines ability. The GMG sport exhaust system offers a sound that would be at home at Le Mans but is also comfortable around town with no drone in the cabin," the specialist explains on its Facebook page.

As the factory system, the one we're discussing here features butterfly valves that allow various decibel levels, hence the lack of cabin drone mentioned above.

Given the fact that this is a street development, it will allow plenty of enthusiasts to enjoy the V10 might of the Huracan.
