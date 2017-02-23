autoevolution

Lamborghini Talks Huracan Performante Nurburgring Time in Active Aerodynamics Ad

 
23 Feb 2017
by
Does a name like Lamborghini actually need promotional videos to sell its cars? Of course not, but such stunts are always welcome when it comes to keeping the brand in the effervescent zone, which is exactly what the latest piece of Raging Bull-delivered footage does.
Last time Sant'Agata Bolognese brought its upcoming Huracan Performante under the spotlights, we were urged to set a reminder for today, so we did. Well, here we are, dipping into the entertainment potential of the freshest Huracan Performante... teaser.

Some of us expected the Italian automaker to finally drop the Green Hell time of the spiced-up Huracan today, but this isn't the case. In fact, if we're lucky, the next Performante mention, which is set to be dropped on March 1st, might offer us the precious number one week ahead of the supercar's Geneva Motor Show debut.

As many of you know, the Huracan Performante will become the quickest, most responsive model in the history of the carmaker, probably setting a new Ring record in the process.

To get an idea of what the Performante badge means, you'll have to mix a weight reduction of around 90 lbs (40 kg), which was achieved by using new carbon fiber composites and a power bump -the unit, which currently delivers up to 610 ponies, will be taken closer to the 650 hp mark.

Then there are the suspension changes, as well as the sharper overall tune of the car (think: gearshifts and steering).

Last, but certainly not least, we're dealing with active aero, which the Italians will deliver under the ALA (Aerodynamica Lamborghini Attiva) banner.

Basically, it all has to do with having your downforce vs. drag reduction cake and eating it, with the video delivering a cool explanation of how the electrically-actuated moving bits of the Huracan Performante work.

We've also added a second clip below, one that shows the Huracan Performante testing on the Nurburgring last year. Be prepared for maximum fury.



