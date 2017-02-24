First Lamborghini Centenario Customer Car Ready for Delivery, Is a Red Devil

With the Geneva Motor Show around the corner, the time has come to discuss a V12 jewel that made its debut at last year's edition of the event. And that's because it seems Lamborghini is ready to deliver the first Centenario to its owner.





A post shared by HASSAN SNAP CHAT ..HASSANQ75 (@55569191) on Feb 23, 2017 at 11:06pm PST As you can see in the image above, which comes from Instagram, this Red example of the reigning Sant'Agata Bolognese halo car is now prepared to set wheel on the street - as far as we know, this is the first example of the reinvented Aventador to reach its owner.We'll remind you the Italian automaker is only bringing 20 units of the Centenario to the world, while a similar number of Centenario Roadsters will be built - the open-an model made its debut back in August last year, at the Monterey Car Week.It's worth noting that the fortunate aficionado who will get to sit inside the 760 hp animal we're looking at has paid at least $1.9 million for the velocity beast.The Centenario is a tribute paid to Ferruccio Lamborghini, with the more arriving to celebrate the company founder's 100th birthday.As far as the tech side of the four-wheeled creature is concerned, the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated heart of the Centenario is the most powerful road car the Raging Bull has ever built.On the styling front though, the Centenario proved to be a bit of an opinion splitter, as it has happened with many recent Lamborghini halo cars.Nevertheless, there's no denying the Centenario's monstrous aerodynamic aura. To be more specific, the machine has a rear diffuser the size of Italy, while its rear wing can raise by 150 mm, while being able to shift its angle by 15 degrees.Here's to hoping Centenario owners won't treat their Lamborghinis as garage queens, so we can get to see one on the street soon.