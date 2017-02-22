Lamborghini Huracan Pickup Truck Rendered as a V10 Nod to the Original Tractors

Before anybody rushes to judge the Lamborghini Huracan pickup truck in the image below, there are a few thought we need to drop.
First of all, this is an Ute, at least if we are to follow the Down Under-inspired description of its creator.
We're talking about Yasid Oozear, a digital artist whose pixel contraptions we featured on numerous occasions. The man seems to have kicked off the year in a bed-adding mood
, with the Sant'Agata Bolognese
temptress being the most recent in a series of pickup trucks.
Secondly, this digital transformation doesn't seem to have been done just for the giggles, even though the Instagram description provided by the artist, which you can find below, might convince you of this.
For one thing, the bed we see here appears to be generous enough to accommodate both the 5.2-liter V10 heart of the Lambo and a second luggage compartment.
The Huracan is already surprisingly fit for the role of a daily driver (in Lamborghini terms, that is), so adding extra stuff-swalloing capacity can only help, right?
We've decided to regard this pixel contraption as a nod to Lamborghini's farm-loving beginings. Heck, this isn't even the first pickup truck wearing a Lamborghini badge (actually, there are more of them) and we're not talking about previous rendering here.
The LM 002
remains popular today, with the bed bearer having been retired back in 1993. So, to return to the point made above, the Huracan Ute we have here could be seen as a link between the the Italian automaker's past and its near-term future - you know, the Urus, whose first spyshots we've recently delivered.
Of course, there will be certain aficionados who just won't get over the fact that a world wide web artist decided to do this to a Lamborghini Huracan
. And there's nothing wrong with that.
Blasphemy motors sticks back with another monstrosity (monster* autocorrect) The @lamborghini Hurute. Are you mad yet? 😂
A post shared by Yasid Design (@yasiddesign) on Feb 21, 2017 at 5:25pm PST