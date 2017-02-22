autoevolution

Lamborghini Huracan Pickup Truck Rendered as a V10 Nod to the Original Tractors

 
22 Feb 2017, 20:04 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Before anybody rushes to judge the Lamborghini Huracan pickup truck in the image below, there are a few thought we need to drop.
First of all, this is an Ute, at least if we are to follow the Down Under-inspired description of its creator.

We're talking about Yasid Oozear, a digital artist whose pixel contraptions we featured on numerous occasions. The man seems to have kicked off the year in a bed-adding mood, with the Sant'Agata Bolognese temptress being the most recent in a series of pickup trucks.

Secondly, this digital transformation doesn't seem to have been done just for the giggles, even though the Instagram description provided by the artist, which you can find below, might convince you of this.

For one thing, the bed we see here appears to be generous enough to accommodate both the 5.2-liter V10 heart of the Lambo and a second luggage compartment.

The Huracan is already surprisingly fit for the role of a daily driver (in Lamborghini terms, that is), so adding extra stuff-swalloing capacity can only help, right?

We've decided to regard this pixel contraption as a nod to Lamborghini's farm-loving beginings. Heck, this isn't even the first pickup truck wearing a Lamborghini badge (actually, there are more of them) and we're not talking about previous rendering here.

The LM 002 remains popular today, with the bed bearer having been retired back in 1993. So, to return to the point made above, the Huracan Ute we have here could be seen as a link between the the Italian automaker's past and its near-term future - you know, the Urus, whose first spyshots we've recently delivered.

Of course, there will be certain aficionados who just won't get over the fact that a world wide web artist decided to do this to a Lamborghini Huracan. And there's nothing wrong with that.


 

Blasphemy motors sticks back with another monstrosity (monster* autocorrect) The @lamborghini Hurute. Are you mad yet? 😂

A post shared by Yasid Design (@yasiddesign) on Feb 21, 2017 at 5:25pm PST

lamborghini Huracan Lamborghini pic of the day pickup truck
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our LAMBORGHINI Testdrives:

LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 610-4 85
2014 LAMBORGHINI Aventador Roadster89
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo Super Trofeo Stradale82
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo LP560-484
LAMBORGHINI Aventador91
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo LP550-2 Spyder 84