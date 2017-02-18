Lamborghini Huracan Performante Set a New Nurburgring Record Back in October

autoevolution

We are now more than three years away from the moment when the Porsche 918 Spyder broke the Nurburgring production car record, with the hypercar's lap time still dominating the Green Hell board. Except that it seems Lamborghini already broke that record back in October last year and forgot to mention.
It all has to do with the Huracan Performante, which is set to make its public debut at next month's Geneva Motor Show. However, the Raging Bull won't keep us waiting anymore - the automaker's latest teaser, which shows the spiced-up Huracan running around on the infamous German track, urges us to prepare for an announcement that will be dropped next week, on February 23rd.

While the Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce sits just three seconds behind the hybrid Porsche, with is reigning 6:57, the rumor mill talks about the uber-Huracan beating the 918 Spyder's time by a pretty generous margin.

So far, the best view of the less-weight-more-power-sharper-setup Huracan so far came from Portugal, with an example of the V10 beast having been spotted driving on the road without the psychedelic camo that has been giving us headaches even since we spied the first prototypes.

The Huracan Performante is set to deliver innovation on multiple levels and while we've already discussed its electrically-actuated active aero, with a hollow rear wing (check out the story behind link above), we've added the Lamborghini teaser below the Ring clip at the bottom of the page.

That's where the company talks about a new forged composite material for the Huracan - it seems the lesson learned from the sub-one-ton Sesto Elemento will show their effect on the Performante.

Call us capricious, but now that we know the Lamborghini Huracan Performante will be a chronograph smasher, we have one question: will it retain the "standard" model's daily driver assets?



