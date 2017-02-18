Lamborghini Huracan Performante Set a New Nurburgring Record Back in October

We are now more than three years away from the moment when the Porsche 918 Spyder broke the Nurburgring production car record, with the hypercar's lap time still dominating the Green Hell board. Except that it seems Lamborghini already broke that record back in October last year and forgot to mention.





While the Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce sits just three seconds behind the hybrid Porsche, with is reigning 6:57, the rumor mill talks about the uber-Huracan beating the 918 Spyder's time by a pretty generous margin.



So far, the best view of the less-weight-more-power-sharper-setup



The Huracan Performante is set to deliver innovation on multiple levels and while we've already discussed its electrically-actuated active aero, with a hollow rear wing (check out the story behind link above), we've added the Lamborghini teaser below the Ring clip at the bottom of the page.



That's where the company talks about a new forged composite material for the Huracan - it seems the lesson learned from the sub-one-ton



Call us capricious, but now that we know the Lamborghini Huracan Performante will be a chronograph smasher, we have one question: will it retain the "standard" model's daily driver assets?







