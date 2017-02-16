autoevolution

Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spotted in Portugal with Insane Rear Deck Aero

 
With the imminent Geneva Motor Show debut of the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, it was only a matter of time until we got to see an example stripped of that annoying psychedelic wrap. Well, ladies and gentlemen drivers, the time has come to feast our eye on the V10 beast.
A pre-production prototype of the Huracan Performante has recently been spotted in Portugal and it's impossible not to focus on the monstrously complex rear deck of the supercar - lens tip to SuperCars in Portugal for these images.

The engine cover design is that complicated for a reason, one that has to do with the most important aerodynamic change the Performante brings, namely the Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva.

As Motor Trend, who got to play with a Huracan Performante prototype on Imola, explains, ALA not only employs things that move about, but also sees the Raging Bull skipping a hydraulically-actuated rear wing in favor of a system that uses electric motors.

And the main advantage of the system is that the electric actuation allows for quicker changes in the aerodynamic configuration.

Above the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10, which gets a power premium (expect an output of at least 630 hp), we find a cover whose underside includes two pairs of scoops. One of the pairs is used to direct air into the rear wing - we have to explain that the wing, along with its mounts, are hollow, with the injected air leaving the structure via an outlet found on the underside of the wing.

When required, the scoops on either side of the deck can work individually (depending on the cornering needs of the supercar). It takes 0.2 seconds for these to go from one position to another, with the system being functional between 43 and 193 mph.

When the scoops are open, drag is reduced, while closing them will boost downforce. As a result, the spiced-up Huracan gets air-generated rear torque vectoring.

As for the second pair of scoops mentioned above, this sends cool air onto the hot exhaust.

We must also factor in a host of other updates, starting with a diet that will see the naturally aspirated beast losing about 90 lbs (40 kg). The list of upgrades also targets the tranny, the wheel-tire package and the suspension.

So, if you're the kind who loves bets, you can probably put some money on the Huracan Performante grabbing the Porsche 918 Spyder's Nurburgring production car record before Koenigsegg gets another shot at it.
