Lamborghini Huracan Performante Previewed in London, Nurburgring Lap Mentioned

Today is the start of a special preview ¨Á #lamborghini #huracan #sculptedbythewind A photo posted by H.R. Owen Lamborghini (@hrowenlamborghini) on Feb 10, 2017 at 1:39am PST Nevertheless, the Raging Bull is now teasing the world on the Performante topic, with the most recent example of this coming from London. That's where luxury and exotic dealer H.R. Owen is holding a private preview of the mid-engined delight.As you can see in the image above, which comes from the dealer's Instagram account, the eyes of the Sant'Agata Bolognese animal shine through the camo and so does the rear wing.Speaking of which, we have to mention that both Lamborghini and McLaren promise to deliver street car-first aerodynamic features for their upcoming supercars, the Huracan Performante and the 720S The Italians will introduce an active aero feature dubbed Aerodynamica Lamborghini Attiva. This will see the rear wing of the V10 beast packing active flaps on its sides. The elements, which will use electric actuation, will move about as the car turns.The output bump of the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 still remains a mystery, with the rumored output of the Huracan Performante sitting in the 530-540 hp area. The newcomer has also been put on a diet, one allowing it to shed about 90 lbs (40+ kg).Power-to-weight improvements aside, the Huracan Performante will mix hardware changes targeting the suspension and the wheel-tire package with software tweaks for the gearbox and electronic nannies.When it comes to the Nurburgring lap time of the Lamborghini Huracan Performante , all we know for now is that the V10 Bull will leap ahead of the Aventador Superveloce. So yes, the upcoming Lambo is set to get even closer to the Porsche 918 Spyder 's record-holding 6:57, hence the Nordschleife mentions in the private presentation images below.