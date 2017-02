The only way in which this 2018 Lamborghini Urus prototype would have looked meaner is if it had had red headlights.

Alas, the model's headlights seem to look traditionally white, although there is a good chance that they may use Audi's laser technology. As most of you probably agree, lasers have long been associated with the color red.But we digress because we're here to give you the first ever spy photos that show Lamborghini's first ever… for the second time twice.We say “twice” because the same Urus prototype was first spotted earlier today in Denmark, of all places, and a big part of Lamborghini's history is literally filled with another SUV – the mythical LM 002 Unlike the LM002, the Urus isn't yet confirmed to feature a twelve-cylinder engine, and it is definitely a lot more fit to do asphalt shenanigans instead of dune-surfing. That said, it looks to have a decent amount of ground clearance and all versions are supposed to come with all-wheel-drive.Based on the MLB-Evo platform, which makes it a close cousin of the latest Audi Q7 , the Bentley Bentayga , and the upcoming 2018 Porsche Cayenne , the Lamborghini Urus won't look anything like its relatives, both inside and out. Though, to be fair, the inclusion of some Audi infotainment screens, buttons and knobs shouldn't be out of the question.That said, the concept car that previewed the production model seems to have had some pretty dominant design genes because most of the overall look has remained unchanged. What is a bit different is the front fascia, which now looks like the four-wheeled version of a robotic cheetah that has its sharp teeth just inches aways from its fatigued prey.As most of you already know, the top of the range Urus will be powered by a 600+ horsepower version of the 4.0-liter V8 that was recently introduced on the Porsche Panamera Turbo. A hybrid or plug-in hybrid version is also said to be in the works, making it the first production Lamborghini to feature this technology.Expect the official unveiling to take place at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show at the earliest, with the market launch to happen late 2017 or early 2018. While starting prices might rival or even exceed those of the equivalent Bentayga, on-road performance will surely best the Anglo-German luxury SUV.