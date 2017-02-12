Pack of Lamborghini Aventador S Supercars Drifting In the Blizzard Looks Beastly

The "S" Lamborghini has recently added at the end of the Aventador signifies more than a mid-cycle revamp. It all has to do with the V12 animal's agility. So, how do you prove such a feature? You sent a pack of Aventador S beasts on an ice-drifting adventure, of course.





This is precisely what the Raging Bull recently did, with its 740 hp animals being included in the 2017 Lamborghini Winter Academy program. The adventure takes place in Livigno, a small town in the Italian Alps, close to the Swiss border.We've added not one, but two pieces of footage showcasing the stunts that place in this all-white tale at the bottom of the page, so you can get a good taste of what it feels like to drift a Sant'Agata Bolognese machine in the blizzard.Returning to the idea dropped in the intro, we have to explain that the Aventador S is more than the sum of its parts. On paper, we're dealing with goodies such as a 40-pony bump, four-wheel-steer and a new exhaust system.Factor in the more aggressive overall setup of the thing and we end up with a proposal that comes to deal with the greatest drawback of the "normal" Aventador, namely the slightly heavy feel of the supercar.In fact, the Italian engineers started this process when they developed the Aventador SV - the active pushrod suspension, albeit with different tweaks, the rear-steer and the even the wheels of the S are borrowed from the Superveloce.With the Aventador SV , the automaker didn't just manage a Nurburgring lap time that's just three seconds behind that of the Porsche 918 Spyder, but also offer a sharper driver-machine interaction.The new exhaust layout of the 740 hp Aventador S also means the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter heart of the speed animal can also express its aural side in a more vicious manner. So you'd better turn up the volume before heading for the "play" buttons below.